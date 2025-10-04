Where to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will square off with Villarreal in a Matchday 8 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Reeling from a brutal 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby that cost them the top spot in La Liga, Real Madrid are eager to rebound after their recent Champions League win.

Kylian Mbappe and the squad aim to regain momentum as they prepare to host Villarreal, a team sitting third with 16 points and hungry to close the gap on Barcelona at the summit. This clash sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown that could reshape the title race.

When will the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match be played?

Real Madrid play against Villarreal on Saturday, October 4, for the Matchday 8 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Renato Veiga of Villarreal – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Villarreal in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.