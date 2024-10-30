Where to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Tottenham take on Manchester City in a round of 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Tottenham and Manchester City face each other for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup round of 16, and fans in the USA can catch all the action live. The game will be broadcast across multiple platforms, and here’s everything you need to know to tune in and watch these two teams battle for a spot in the next round.

[Watch Tottenham vs Manchester City online in the US on Paramount+]

The Carabao Cup Round of 16 clash between Manchester City and Tottenham promises to be a thrilling showdown, featuring two Premier League giants with contrasting recent fortunes. Manchester City, sitting atop the Premier League and riding a strong run of form, enter as clear favorites.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are reeling from a surprising Matchday 9 loss to Crystal Palace and look to regain momentum. Still, with the unpredictable nature of big-match rivalries, this matchup could deliver some fireworks, making it a must-watch for fans.

When will the Tottenham vs Manchester City match be played?

Tottenham face Manchester City for the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup round of 16 this Wednesday, October 30. The action is set to kick off at 4:15 PM (ET).

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Brennan Johnson – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tottenham vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:15 PM

CT: 3:15 PM

MT: 2:15 PM

PT: 1:15 PM

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham and Manchester City live in the USA on Paramount+.