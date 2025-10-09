Where to watch United States U20 vs Italy U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

United States U20 will take on Italy U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

This matchup has all the makings of a thriller, with two sides eager to make a statement on the big stage. The United States, despite a surprising group-stage loss to South Africa, still topped their group and enter this round as one of the tournament’s top contenders.

Across the field, Italy arrives after a hard-fought run that saw them finish second following a defeat to Argentina, and now the Azzurri aim to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals by taking down a confident U.S. squad.

When will the United States U20 vs Italy U20 match be played?

United States U20 face Italy U20 on Thursday, October 9, for the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

An Italy flag is waved – Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

United States U20 vs Italy U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch United States U20 vs Italy U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between United States U20 and Italy U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are: Universo, DirecTV Stream.