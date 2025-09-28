Why are Raphinha and Joan Garcia not playing for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad today, September 28?

After Real Madrid’s unexpected setback, Barcelona are poised to seize the top spot in LaLiga. Despite early-season defensive uncertainties, their recent performances have shown promise. With this momentum, the Culers aim for a compelling victory over Real Sociedad in today’s matchup. Nonetheless, they face the challenge of competing without two key players: Raphinha and Joan Garcia.

Barcelona’s offense has emerged as a formidable force in the early stages of the league season. However, head coach Hansi Flick must now contend with a major setback: the loss of Raphinha, who injured the middle third of his right thigh’s biceps femoris in the triumph over Real Oviedo. This injury sidelines the Brazilian star for approximately three weeks, creating a significant void in the squad where he has consistently been a standout performer.

Not only will the Brazilian star be absent from today’s game, but stellar goalkeeper Joan Garcia will also miss out. Since his controversial move from Espanyol, the young talent has solidified his role as Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper. Under the guidance of coach Hansi Flick, Joan has excelled, handling the pressure with remarkable poise. Unfortunately, a torn medial meniscus in his left knee sidelines the Spaniard, keeping him out for approximately 4 to 6 weeks.

Although Barcelona face the challenge of two significant absences, the team’s stellar squad depth remains a formidable asset. For that reason, Hansi Flick can confidently target victories in the upcoming fixtures. Marcus Rashford will command the left wing, bringing his offensive skills into the spotlight. In goal, veteran Wojciech Szczesny, coming off a brilliant season, will provide a reliable last line of defense.

Barcelona players celebrating after Lamine Yamal scores a goal.

Barcelona lineup vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona face a growing injury list with recent additions Raphinha and Joan Garcia. They join Fermin Lopez, Gavi, and Marc Andre Ter Stegen on the sidelines. Despite these setbacks, Lamine Yamal’s return to the squad has sparked excitement among fans. While he starts on the bench today as a precaution, his presence boosts morale. Meanwhile, the team’s current good form keeps it favored to secure a win against Real Sociedad.

With this in mind, the Culers will start as follows: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Roony Bardghji, Dro Fernandez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski.

Real Sociedad lineup vs Barcelona

Much like Barcelona, Real Sociedad grapple with a long roster of absentees, including key players such as Orri Oskarsson, Aritz Elustondo, Yangel Herrera, and Jon Martin. Despite these challenges, head coach Sergio Francisco has managed to field a competitive squad, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Ander Barrenetxea taking charge of the offense. However, its recent lackluster performance demands a resurgence in form as it seeks to reclaim its competitive edge today.

Considering this, Real Sociedad will play as follows: Alex Remiro; Alvaro Odriozola, Igor Zubeldia, Duje Caleta-Car, Aihen Muñoz; Goncalo Guedes, Jon Gorrotxategi, Beñat Turrientes, Ander Barrenetxea; Pablo Marín, Mikel Oyarzabal.

