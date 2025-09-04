Why are Vinicius Jr and Neymar not playing for Brazil vs Chile in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Brazil had long been one of CONMEBOL’s most dependable teams in World Cup qualifiers, consistently delivering strong performances year after year. However, their start in the 2026 edition was shaky, prompting speculation about their potential absence from the tournament. In recent matches, they have regained their top form. Nonetheless, head coach Carlo Ancelotti surprised by excluding both Vinicius Jr. and Neymar Jr. from the game against Chile.

Even if their performance has been unstable, Brazil secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup several months ago. Though Carlo Ancelotti has only overseen a handful of matches, his leadership has imbued the team with a fresh perspective. With no pressing need for a particular outcome in today’s match, these games offer an opportunity to further solidify the team’s cohesion and strategy.

Why is Vinicius Jr not playing for Brazil vs Chile in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Despite being one of Carlo Ancelotti’s pivotal players, Vinicius Jr did not make the squad for the recent double qualifying matches against Chile and Bolivia. A suspension sidelined him from participating in Matchday 17, prompting Coach Ancelotti to exclude him from the roster of 28 players.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal.

Vinicius Jr’s exclusion doesn’t cast doubt on his capabilities, as the Real Madrid star has flourished under Ancelotti’s guidance. His presence at the 2026 FIFA World Cup seems almost certain. However, the 25-year-old winger still needs to showcase his peak form with the national team, as fans have criticized him for his limited impact so far.

Why is Neymar Jr not playing for Brazil vs Chile in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Since October 17, 2023, Neymar Jr, unlike Vinicius Jr, has not been called up for Brazil. A series of injuries and ongoing physical instability have slowed his return to form with Santos. The veteran forward has featured in 22 matches, tallying 6 goals and 3 assists since rejoining his boyhood club. Despite these contributions, he was omitted from the 28-man roster for the upcoming double-header.

After his absence, head coach Carlo Ancelotti was blunt, making his message clear. “Neymar, like everyone else, needs to get into good physical condition to be able to help the team do well and try to do their best in the World Cup… These two games are the last games of the qualifiers, and we need to finish this phase well,” he said, as reported by Bein Sports.

With this statements, Carlo Ancelotti makes it clear that Neymar’s absence is not due to physical problems but technical, leaving doubts about his presence in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

