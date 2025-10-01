Why is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not playing for PSG vs Barcelona today in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Since Qatar Sports Investment’s acquisition of PSG in 2011, the club has relentlessly pursued the UEFA Champions League title. After years of heavy financial investment, the team finally realized this ambition under the leadership of Luis Enrique. As a result, it enters today’s clash against Barcelona as the clear favorite. However, it must overcome the significant challenge of competing without star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia burst onto the soccer scene as an unknown but quickly established himself as one of the sport’s most electrifying talents. After making waves at Napoli for two seasons, the Georgian star joined PSG and immediately shone bright. In his inaugural season with the French side, he netted eight goals and contributed eight assists across 32 appearances, playing a pivotal role in their triumphant 2024-25 Champions League campaign.

In just six months, head coach Luis Enrique had already entrusted Kvaratskhelia with the position of star left winger at PSG. Yet, in a challenging turn of events, the Georgian star picked up a thigh muscle injury during his team’s recent victory over Auxerre in Ligue 1. This setback will sideline him for the crucial Champions League clash against Barcelona.

As Paris Saint-Germain grapples with a series of injuries, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joins a growing list of absentees for today’s game. Head coach Luis Enrique must also do without Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Marquinhos. Addressing the media, Enrique emphasized resilience amid these challenges. “We have to stay positive… Paris Saint-Germain are not the only team with injuries. It is the case for every team with such an intense calendar,” he said, via ESPN.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.

PSG lineup vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain face Barcelona with key lineup adjustments due to numerous absences. Head coach Luis Enrique will give Bradley Barcola the opportunity to spearhead the offense. Meanwhile, Ukrainian defender Ilya Zabarnyi will fill in for Marquinhos. Despite these changes, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Joao Neves remain in peak condition, ready to make a significant impact.

Taking into account the crucial roster absentees, PSG will play as follows: Lucas Chevalier; Achraf Hakimi, Ilya Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Ibrahim Mbaye, Senny Mayulu, Bradley Barcola.