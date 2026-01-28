Trending topics:
champions league

Why is Paul Pogba not playing today for Monaco vs Juventus in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 8?

As Monaco take on Juventus in Matchday 8 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, fans are wondering why Paul Pogba is not playing.

By Federico O'donnell

Paul Pogba of AS Monaco
Monaco are playing for their lives in Matchday 8 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. However, as Paul Pogba has been left out of the lineup, fans wonder why the French star is not participating in such a high-stakes showdown.

Injuries have been the name of the game for Pogba in the 2025-26 campaign. And that is no different as Monaco host Juventus in a potential elimination game for the club from the principality. Pogba is dealing with a calf injury, which has left him out of Monaco’s active squad once again.

Though injuries and absentees have been a recurring theme for Pogba, fans across the globe hope he could make an appearance when facing his former club, Juventus, in such an exciting showdown in the UEFA Champions League. However, the story won’t be able to come full circle when Monaco take on ‘La Vecchia Signora’.

Injury-riddled season for Pogba

As reported by The Touchline on X, Pogba has played just 30 minutes across three appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. For a signing that drew worldwide attention and raised high expectations among fans in Monaco, the move for Pogba has been disastrous so far.

Developing story…

