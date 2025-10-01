Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting today for Barcelona vs PSG in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Barcelona have started the 2025-26 season in top form. After failing to achieve the previous season’s objectives, the Culers made some changes to their roster that have boosted the team’s form. However, it faces PSG today in the UEFA Champions League with numerous players out due to injury. Despite this, the head coach Hansi Flick decided to send Robert Lewandowski to the bench, leaving everyone incredulous.

Despite his veteran status, Robert Lewandowski has cemented himself as a pivotal force for Barcelona. The Polish striker dazzled during the 2024-25 season, netting 42 goals and delivering 3 assists across 52 matches in all competitions. This season kicked off with a rocky start due to injuries, sidelining him for some games. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old star has made a remarkable recovery and is in peak condition for today’s match.

Ahead of the key match, Hansi Flick strategically benched Robert Lewandowski, not due to injury or non-sporting reasons, but purely for tactical purposes. According to Diario Sport, the head coach decided to deploy Ferran Torres upfront to exert strong pressure on PSG‘s defense, a role Lewandowski isn’t suited for in this context. Despite this lineup decision, the veteran star could still make an appearance as the game progresses.

Betting on Ferran Torres as Barcelona’s lone striker might seem risky, but the 25-year-old standout has defied expectations with his remarkable form. Following Robert Lewandowski’s early-season injury, Torres seized the opportunity, netting four goals and providing an assist in eight matches. His versatility and physicality have elevated him as a crucial player on the roster, offering an ideal alternative to the 37-year-old star.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona is challenged by Djene of Getafe CF.

Barcelona lineup vs PSG

Despite facing numerous injuries, Barcelona approach the clash with PSG carrying some uncertainty. Yet, Hansi Flick can rely on the depth of his squad, with several stars ready to step up. For that reason, the Culers aim for a second consecutive UEFA Champions League victory, showcasing significant lineup changes to bolster their performance.

Considering these forced changes, Barcelona will lineup as follows: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.