LAFC is ready for the 2024 MLS season. Last year’s runner up has been to the last two MLS Cups, winning in 2022 in dramatic fashion with a game winning goal by Gareth Bale.

Steve Cherundolo’s side is still working on resigning club legend Carlos Vela but is still formidable entering 2024 with Hugo Lloris in goal, Uruguayan Cristian Olivera, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead, and the return of Eduard Atuesta.

Will Ferrell, a minority owner of the club, was in charge of presenting the club’s new home kit, and while the final cut was funny some of the outtakes were even funnier with the Anchorman actor having a go at Lionel Messi.

Will Ferrell presents LAFC new home kit

During one of the outtakes, Will Ferrell raises the LAFC home kit and says, “This is gonna make Messi s___ his pants!”

Inter Miami will not meet LAFC in the regular season, the only way the teams can meet is either in MLS Cup or Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami will play the other LA team the Galaxy in week 2 of MLS regular season action.