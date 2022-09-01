FIFA 23 will not be just another edition in the iconic EA Sports series. It will be the final installment brought by the developer under the FIFA name, as from next year the popular soccer videogame will be renamed to EA Sports FC.
When people found out about this, many wondered how it would impact the upcoming version of the saga. Fortunately, there won't be major changes as EA Sports still holds most of the licenses it did in the past for FIFA 23.
As a matter of fact, new leagues and teams will be added to the game. However, fans will also notice the absence of clubs and competitions that were playable in the previous installment. Here, check out all you need to know.
Which leagues were removed from FIFA 23?
FIFA 23 will no longer feature the Mexican Liga MX, which struck a deal with Konami, nor the Japanese J-League. The Liga do Brasil will also be removed, though its absence makes more sense. In the last editions, Brazilian teams had their original names, kits, and crests but with generic rosters.
Which new leagues and clubs will be introduced in FIFA 23?
Leagues
Women's club competitions will be introduced for the first time. FIFA 23 will include the English Barclays Super League and the French D1 Arkema. Meanwhile, the only news regarding men's soccer is the return of the Serie BKT, the Italian second division.
Teams
FIFA 23 has more license news when it comes to teams, with the return of Serie A giants Juventus after their deal with Konami expired. In addition, this installment will also bring the national teams of Croatia, Morocco, Qatar, and Ghana.
Licensed competitions in FIFA 23
Fans will continue to enjoy in FIFA 23 the exclusivity deals struck by EA Sports to feature a number of high-profile competitions. These are the licensed international and continental tournaments that will be part of the game:
International
- FIFA Club World Cup (Men's and Women's)
UEFA
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Conference League
- UEFA Super Cup
Conmebol
- Conmebol Libertadores
- Conmebol Sudamericana
- Conmebol Recopa
Full list of national teams in FIFA 23
Men's
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil*
- Canada
- China PR
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- England
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ghana
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Mexico
- Morocco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Northern Ireland
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Scotland
- Spain
- Sweden
- Ukraine
- United States
- Wales
Women's
- Argentina
- Belgium
- Brazil*
- Canada
- China PR
- England
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Scotland
- Spain
- Sweden
- United States
*Authentic kit and crest with generic players
Full list of all playable leagues and clubs in FIFA 23
Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina)
- Aldosivi
- Argentinos Jrs.
- Arsenal
- Atlético Tucumán
- Banfield
- Barracas Central
- Boca Juniors
- Central Córdoba
- Colón
- Defensa
- Estudiantes
- Gimnasia
- Godoy Cruz
- Huracán
- Independiente
- Lanús
- Newell's
- Patronato
- Platense
- Racing Club
- River Plate
- Rosario Central
- San Lorenzo
- Sarmiento
- Talleres
- Tigre
- Unión
- Vélez Sarsfield
Isuzu UTE A League (Australia)
- Adelaide United
- Brisbane Roar
- Central Coast
- Macarthur FC
- Melb. Victory
- Melbourne City
- Newcastle Jets
- Perth Glory
- Sydney FC
- Well. Phoenix
- Western United
- WS Wanderers
Ö. Bundesliga (Austria)
- Austria Klagenfurt
- FK Austria Wien
- LASK
- RB Salzburg
- SC Austria
- SCR Altach
- SK Rapid Wien
- SK Sturm Graz
- SV Ried
- TSV Hartberg
- Wolfsberger AC
- WSG Tirol
1A Pro League (Belgium)
- Cercle Brugge
- Club Brugge
- KAA Gent
- KAS Eupen
- KRC Genk
- KV Kortrijk
- KV Mechelen
- KV Oostende
- KVC Westerlo
- OH Leuven
- R. Union St.-G
- RFC Seraing
- Royal Antwerp FC
- RSC Anderlecht
- Sp. Charleroi
- Standard Liège
- STVV
- Zulte Waregem
CSL (China)
- Beijing Guoan
- Cangzhou FC
- Changchun Yatai
- Dalian Pro
- Guangzhou City
- Guangzhou FC
- Hebei FC
- Henan SSLM FC
- Meizhou Hakka
- Rongcheng FC
- Shandong Taishan
- Shanghai Port
- Shanghai Shenhua
- Shenzhen FC
- Tianjin JMT FC
- Wuhan 3 Towns
- Wuhan FC
- Zhejiang Pro
3F Superliga (Denmark)
- AaB
- AC Horsens
- AGF
- Brøndby IF
- F.C. København
- FC Midtjylland
- FC Nordsjælland
- Lyngby BK
- Odense BK
- Randers FC
- Silkeborg IF
- Viborg FF
Premier League (England)
- AFC Bournemouth
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Brentford
- Brighton
- Chelsea
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Fulham
- Leeds United
- Leicester City
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester Utd
- Newcastle Utd
- Nott'm Forest
- Southampton
- Spurs
- West Ham
- Wolves
EFL Championship (England 2)
- Birmingham City
- Blackburn Rovers
- Blackpool
- Bristol City
- Burnley
- Cardiff City
- Coventry City
- Huddersfield
- Hull City
- Luton Town
- Middlesbrough
- Millwall
- Norwich
- Preston
- QPR
- Reading
- Rotherham Utd
- Sheffield Utd
- Stoke City
- Sunderland
- Swansea City
- Watford
- West Brom
- Wigan Athletic
EFL League One (England 3)
- Accrington
- Barnsley
- Bolton
- Bristol Rovers
- Burton Albion
- Cambridge Utd
- Charlton Ath
- Cheltenham Town
- Derby County
- Exeter City
- Fleetwood Town
- Forest Green
- Ipswich
- Lincoln City
- MK Dons
- Morecambe
- Oxford United
- Peterborough
- Plymouth Argyle
- Port Vale
- Portsmouth
- Sheffield Wed
- Shrewsbury
- Wycombe
EFL League Two (England 4)
- AFC Wimbledon
- Barrow
- Bradford City
- Carlisle United
- Colchester
- Crawley Town
- Crewe Alexandra
- Doncaster
- Gillingham
- Grimsby Town
- Harrogate Town
- Hartlepool
- Leyton Orient
- Mansfield Town
- Newport County
- Northampton
- Rochdale
- Salford City
- Stevenage
- Stockport
- Sutton United
- Swindon Town
- Tranmere Rovers
- Walsall
Ligue 1 Uber Eats (France)
- AC Ajaccio
- AJ Auxerre
- Angers SCO
- AS Monaco
- Clermont Foot 63
- ESTAC Troyes
- FC Lorient
- FC Nantes
- LOSC Lille
- Montpellier
- OGC Nice
- OL
- OM
- Paris SG
- RC Lens
- Stade Brestois 29
- Stade de Reims
- Stade Rennais FC
- Strasbourg
- Toulouse FC
Ligue 2 BKT (France 2)
- Amiens SC
- AS Saint-Étienne
- Bordeaux
- Dijon FCO
- En Avant Guingamp
- FC Annecy
- FC Metz
- FCSM
- Grenoble Foot 38
- Havre AC
- Nîmes Olympique
- Niort
- Paris FC
- Pau FC
- Quevilly Rouen
- Rodez AF
- SC Bastia
- SM Caen
- Stade Lavallois
- Valenciennes FC
Bundesliga (Germany)
- 1. FC Köln
- 1. FSV Mainz 05
- Borussia Dortmund
- FC Augsburg
- FC Bayern München
- FC Schalke 04
- Frankfurt
- Hertha Berlin
- Leverkusen
- M'gladbach
- RB Leipzig
- SC Freiburg
- SV Werder Bremen
- TSG Hoffenheim
- Union Berlin
- VfB Stuttgart
- VfL Bochum
- VfL Wolfsburg
Bundesliga 2 (Germany 2)
- 1. FC Magdeburg
- 1. FC Nürnberg
- Arminia Bielefeld
- Braunschweig
- Düsseldorf
- FC St. Pauli
- Fürth
- Hamburger SV
- Hannover 96
- Hansa Rostock
- Heidenheim
- Holstein Kiel
- Jahn Regensburg
- Kaiserslautern
- Karlsruher SC
- SC Paderborn 07
- SV Darmstadt 98
- SV Sandhausen
3. Liga (Germany 3)
- 1860 München
- B. Dortmund II
- Dynamo Dresden
- FC Erzgebirge Aue
- FC Ingolstadt 04
- FSV Zwickau
- Hallescher FC
- MSV Duisburg
- Rot-Weiss Essen
- Saarbrücken
- SC Freiburg II
- SC Verl
- SpVgg Bayreuth
- SV Elversberg
- SV Meppen
- SV Waldhof
- VfB Oldenburg
- VfL Osnabrück
- Viktoria Köln
- Wehen Wiesbaden
Hero ISL (India)
- ATK Mohun Bagan
- Bengaluru FC
- Chennaiyin FC
- East Bengal
- FC Goa
- Hyderabad FC
- Jamshedpur FC
- Kerala Blasters
- Mumbai City FC
- NorthEast United
- Odisha FC
Serie A TIM (Italy)
- Bergamo Calcio**
- Bologna
- Cremonese
- Empoli
- Fiorentina
- Hellas Verona
- Inter
- Juventus
- Latium**
- Lecce
- Milan
- Monza
- Napoli FC**
- Roma FC**
- Salernitana
- Sampdoria
- Sassuolo
- Spezia
- Torino
- Udinese
Serie BKT (Italy 2)
- Ascoli
- Bari
- Benevento
- Brescia
- Cagliari
- Cittadella
- Como
- Cosenza
- Frosinone
- Genoa
- Modena
- Palermo
- Parma
- Perugia
- Pisa
- Reggina
- SPAL
- Südtirol
- Ternana
- Venezia
K League 1 (Korea Republic)
- Daegu FC
- FC Seoul
- Gangwon FC
- Gimcheon Sangmu
- Incheon United
- Jeju United
- Jeonbuk Hyundai
- Pohang Steelers
- Seongnam FC
- Suwon FC
- Suwon Samsung
- Ulsan Hyundai
Eredivisie (Netherlands)
- Ajax
- AZ
- Excelsior
- FC Emmen
- FC Groningen
- FC Twente
- FC Utrecht
- FC Volendam
- Feyenoord
- Fortuna Sittard
- Go Ahead Eagles
- N.E.C. Nijmegen
- PSV
- RKC Waalwijk
- SC Cambuur
- sc Heerenveen
- Sparta Rotterdam
- Vitesse
Eliteserien (Norway)
- Aalesunds FK
- FK Bodø/Glimt
- FK Haugesund
- FK Jerv
- HamKam Fotball
- Kristiansund BK
- Lillestrøm SK
- Molde FK
- Odds BK
- Rosenborg BK
- Sandefjord
- Sarpsborg 08
- Strømsgodset IF
- Tromsø IL
- Vålerenga Fotball
- Viking FK
Pko Ekstraklasa (Poland)
- Cracovia
- Górnik Zabrze
- Jagiellonia
- Korona Kielce
- Lech Poznań
- Lechia Gdańsk
- Legia Warszawa
- Miedź Legnica
- Piast Gliwice
- Pogoń Szczecin
- Radomiak Radom
- Raków
- Śląsk Wrocław
- Stal Mielec
- Warta Poznań
- Widzew Łódź
- Wisła Płock
- Zagłębie Lubin
Liga Portugal (Portugal)
- Arouca
- Boavista FC
- Casa Pia AC
- Estoril Praia
- FC Famalicão
- FC Porto
- FC Vizela
- GD Chaves
- Gil Vicente
- Marítimo
- Paços Ferreira
- Portimonense SC
- Rio Ave FC
- Santa Clara
- SC Braga
- SL Benfica
- Sporting CP
- Vitória SC
SSE Airtricity Premier Division (Republic of Ireland)
- Bohemian FC
- Derry City
- Drogheda United
- Dundalk
- Finn Harps
- Shamrock Rovers
- Shelbourne
- Sligo Rovers
- St. Pats
- UCD AFC
Rest of World
- adidas All-Star
- AEK Athens
- Al Ain FC
- Apoel FC
- Atl. Nacional
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Ferencvárosi TC
- Hajduk Split
- HJK Helsinki
- Kaizer Chiefs
- Mamelodi Sundowns
- MLS All Stars
- Orlando Pirates
- Panathinaikos
- PAOK FC
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Slavia Praha
- Soccer Aid
- Sparta Praha
- Viktoria Plzeň
- Wrexham AFC
Superliga (Romania)
- AFC Chindia
- CFR 1907 Cluj
- CS Mioveni
- Farul Constanța
- FC Argeș
- FC Botoșani
- FC Hermannstadt
- FC Petrolul
- FC Rapid 1923
- FC Univ. Cluj
- FC Voluntari
- FCSB
- FCU 1948
- Sepsi OSK
- Univ. Craiova
- UTA Arad
MBS Pro League (Saudi Arabia)
- Abha Club
- Al Adalah
- Al Batin
- Al Fateh
- Al Fayha
- Al Hilal
- Al Ittihad
- Al Khaleej
- Al Nassr
- Al Raed
- Al Shabab
- Al Taawoun
- Al Tai
- Al Wehda
- Damac FC
- Ettifaq FC
Cinch Premiership (Scotland)
- Aberdeen
- Celtic
- Dundee United
- Hearts
- Hibernian
- Kilmarnock
- Livingston
- Motherwell
- Rangers
- Ross County
- St. Johnstone
- St. Mirren
LaLiga Santander (Spain)
- Athletic Club
- Atlético de Madrid
- CA Osasuna
- Cádiz CF
- Elche CF
- FC Barcelona
- Getafe CF
- Girona FC
- R. Valladolid CF
- Rayo Vallecano
- RC Celta
- RCD Espanyol
- RCD Mallorca
- Real Betis
- Real Madrid
- Real Sociedad
- Sevilla FC
- UD Almería
- Valencia CF
- Villarreal CF
LaLiga Smartbank (Spain 2)
- Albacete BP
- Burgos CF
- CD Leganés
- CD Lugo
- CD Mirandés
- CD Tenerife
- D. Alavés
- FC Andorra
- FC Cartagena
- Granada CF
- Levante UD
- Málaga CF
- R. Oviedo
- R. Racing Club
- R. Sporting
- Real Zaragoza
- SD Eibar
- SD Huesca
- SD Ponferradina
- UD Ibiza
- UD Las Palmas
- Villarreal CF B
Allsvenskan (Sweden)
- AIK
- BK Häcken
- Degerfors IF
- Djurgårdens IF
- GIF Sundsvall
- Hammarby IF
- Helsingborgs IF
- IF Elfsborg
- IFK Göteborg
- IFK Norrköping
- IFK Värnamo
- IK Sirius
- Kalmar FF
- Malmö FF
- Mjällby AIF
- Varbergs BoIS
Credit Suisse Super League (Switzerland)
- BSC Young Boys
- FC Basel 1893
- FC Lugano
- FC Luzern
- FC Sion
- FC St. Gallen
- FC Winterthur
- FC Zürich
- Grasshopper Club
- Servette FC
Super Lig (Turkey)
- Adana Demirspor
- Alanyaspor
- Antalyaspor
- Başakşehir
- Beşiktaş
- Fenerbahçe
- Galatasaray
- Gaziantep
- Giresunspor
- Hatayspor
- İstanbulspor
- Karagümrük SK
- Kasımpaşa
- Kayserispor
- Konyaspor
- MKE Ankaragücü
- Sivasspor
- Trabzonspor
- Ümraniyespor
MLS (US/Canada)
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- CF Montréal
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo
- Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy
- LAFC
- Minnesota United
- Nashville SC
- New England
- New York City FC
- Orlando City
- Philadelphia
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- Red Bulls
- SJ Earthquakes
- Sounders FC
- Sporting KC
- Toronto FC
- Whitecaps FC
Conmebol
Conmebol Libertadores
- Alianza Lima
- Always Ready
- América Mineiro*
- Athletico-PR*
- Atlético Mineiro*
- Caracas F.C.
- Cerro Porteño
- Colo-Colo
- Corinthians*
- CS Emelec
- Dep. Táchira
- Deportes Tolima
- Deportivo Cali
- Flamengo*
- Fortaleza*
- Ind. Petrolero
- Independiente DV
- Libertad
- Nacional
- Olimpia
- Palmeiras*
- Peñarol
- RB Bragantino*
- Sporting Cristal
- The Strongest
- Uni. Católica
Conmebol Sudamericana
- 9 de Octubre FC
- América de Cali
- Antofagasta
- Atlético-GO*
- Ayacucho
- Barcelona SC
- Ceará SC*
- Cerro Largo
- Cienciano
- Club Nacional
- Cuiabá*
- Delfín S.C.
- Dep. La Guaira
- Est. de Mérida
- Everton de Viña
- FBC Melgar
- Fluminense*
- Gral. Caballero
- Guabirá
- Guaireña
- Hnos. Colmenárez
- Indep. Medellín
- Internacional*
- Junior
- La Equidad
- LDU Quito
- Liverpool
- Metropolitanos
- Mushuc Runa
- Ñublense
- O. Petrolero
- River Plate
- Royal Pari
- Santos*
- São Paulo*
- Sol de América
- Sport Boys
- U. Católica
- Unión Española
- Unión La Calera
- Wanderers
- Wilstermann
* Authentic kit and crest with generic players.
** Generic kits and crests, but authentic players.