The 2022-23 season is underway, which is why fans can't wait for FIFA 23 to launch. The final edition of the EA Sports game under the FIFA name will bring some changes regarding to the playable leagues and clubs.

FIFA 23: All playable leagues, clubs, and those that will be missing

FIFA 23 will not be just another edition in the iconic EA Sports series. It will be the final installment brought by the developer under the FIFA name, as from next year the popular soccer videogame will be renamed to EA Sports FC.

When people found out about this, many wondered how it would impact the upcoming version of the saga. Fortunately, there won't be major changes as EA Sports still holds most of the licenses it did in the past for FIFA 23.

As a matter of fact, new leagues and teams will be added to the game. However, fans will also notice the absence of clubs and competitions that were playable in the previous installment. Here, check out all you need to know.

Which leagues were removed from FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 will no longer feature the Mexican Liga MX, which struck a deal with Konami, nor the Japanese J-League. The Liga do Brasil will also be removed, though its absence makes more sense. In the last editions, Brazilian teams had their original names, kits, and crests but with generic rosters.

Which new leagues and clubs will be introduced in FIFA 23?

Leagues

Women's club competitions will be introduced for the first time. FIFA 23 will include the English Barclays Super League and the French D1 Arkema. Meanwhile, the only news regarding men's soccer is the return of the Serie BKT, the Italian second division.

Teams

FIFA 23 has more license news when it comes to teams, with the return of Serie A giants Juventus after their deal with Konami expired. In addition, this installment will also bring the national teams of Croatia, Morocco, Qatar, and Ghana.

Licensed competitions in FIFA 23

Fans will continue to enjoy in FIFA 23 the exclusivity deals struck by EA Sports to feature a number of high-profile competitions. These are the licensed international and continental tournaments that will be part of the game:

International

FIFA Club World Cup (Men's and Women's)

UEFA

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Conference League

UEFA Super Cup

Conmebol

Conmebol Libertadores

Conmebol Sudamericana

Conmebol Recopa

Full list of national teams in FIFA 23

Men's

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil*

Canada

China PR

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Finland

France

Germany

Ghana

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Mexico

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Northern Ireland

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

Ukraine

United States

Wales

Women's

Argentina

Belgium

Brazil*

Canada

China PR

England

France

Germany

Iceland

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

United States

*Authentic kit and crest with generic players

Full list of all playable leagues and clubs in FIFA 23

Liga Profesional de Fútbol (Argentina)

Aldosivi

Argentinos Jrs.

Arsenal

Atlético Tucumán

Banfield

Barracas Central

Boca Juniors

Central Córdoba

Colón

Defensa

Estudiantes

Gimnasia

Godoy Cruz

Huracán

Independiente

Lanús

Newell's

Patronato

Platense

Racing Club

River Plate

Rosario Central

San Lorenzo

Sarmiento

Talleres

Tigre

Unión

Vélez Sarsfield

Isuzu UTE A League (Australia)

Adelaide United

Brisbane Roar

Central Coast

Macarthur FC

Melb. Victory

Melbourne City

Newcastle Jets

Perth Glory

Sydney FC

Well. Phoenix

Western United

WS Wanderers

Ö. Bundesliga (Austria)

Austria Klagenfurt

FK Austria Wien

LASK

RB Salzburg

SC Austria

SCR Altach

SK Rapid Wien

SK Sturm Graz

SV Ried

TSV Hartberg

Wolfsberger AC

WSG Tirol

1A Pro League (Belgium)

Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge

KAA Gent

KAS Eupen

KRC Genk

KV Kortrijk

KV Mechelen

KV Oostende

KVC Westerlo

OH Leuven

R. Union St.-G

RFC Seraing

Royal Antwerp FC

RSC Anderlecht

Sp. Charleroi

Standard Liège

STVV

Zulte Waregem

CSL (China)

Beijing Guoan

Cangzhou FC

Changchun Yatai

Dalian Pro

Guangzhou City

Guangzhou FC

Hebei FC

Henan SSLM FC

Meizhou Hakka

Rongcheng FC

Shandong Taishan

Shanghai Port

Shanghai Shenhua

Shenzhen FC

Tianjin JMT FC

Wuhan 3 Towns

Wuhan FC

Zhejiang Pro

3F Superliga (Denmark)

AaB

AC Horsens

AGF

Brøndby IF

F.C. København

FC Midtjylland

FC Nordsjælland

Lyngby BK

Odense BK

Randers FC

Silkeborg IF

Viborg FF

Premier League (England)

AFC Bournemouth

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester Utd

Newcastle Utd

Nott'm Forest

Southampton

Spurs

West Ham

Wolves

EFL Championship (England 2)

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bristol City

Burnley

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Huddersfield

Hull City

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Norwich

Preston

QPR

Reading

Rotherham Utd

Sheffield Utd

Stoke City

Sunderland

Swansea City

Watford

West Brom

Wigan Athletic

EFL League One (England 3)

Accrington

Barnsley

Bolton

Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion

Cambridge Utd

Charlton Ath

Cheltenham Town

Derby County

Exeter City

Fleetwood Town

Forest Green

Ipswich

Lincoln City

MK Dons

Morecambe

Oxford United

Peterborough

Plymouth Argyle

Port Vale

Portsmouth

Sheffield Wed

Shrewsbury

Wycombe

EFL League Two (England 4)

AFC Wimbledon

Barrow

Bradford City

Carlisle United

Colchester

Crawley Town

Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster

Gillingham

Grimsby Town

Harrogate Town

Hartlepool

Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town

Newport County

Northampton

Rochdale

Salford City

Stevenage

Stockport

Sutton United

Swindon Town

Tranmere Rovers

Walsall

Ligue 1 Uber Eats (France)

AC Ajaccio

AJ Auxerre

Angers SCO

AS Monaco

Clermont Foot 63

ESTAC Troyes

FC Lorient

FC Nantes

LOSC Lille

Montpellier

OGC Nice

OL

OM

Paris SG

RC Lens

Stade Brestois 29

Stade de Reims

Stade Rennais FC

Strasbourg

Toulouse FC

Ligue 2 BKT (France 2)

Amiens SC

AS Saint-Étienne

Bordeaux

Dijon FCO

En Avant Guingamp

FC Annecy

FC Metz

FCSM

Grenoble Foot 38

Havre AC

Nîmes Olympique

Niort

Paris FC

Pau FC

Quevilly Rouen

Rodez AF

SC Bastia

SM Caen

Stade Lavallois

Valenciennes FC

Bundesliga (Germany)

1. FC Köln

1. FSV Mainz 05

Borussia Dortmund

FC Augsburg

FC Bayern München

FC Schalke 04

Frankfurt

Hertha Berlin

Leverkusen

M'gladbach

RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg

SV Werder Bremen

TSG Hoffenheim

Union Berlin

VfB Stuttgart

VfL Bochum

VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga 2 (Germany 2)

1. FC Magdeburg

1. FC Nürnberg

Arminia Bielefeld

Braunschweig

Düsseldorf

FC St. Pauli

Fürth

Hamburger SV

Hannover 96

Hansa Rostock

Heidenheim

Holstein Kiel

Jahn Regensburg

Kaiserslautern

Karlsruher SC

SC Paderborn 07

SV Darmstadt 98

SV Sandhausen

3. Liga (Germany 3)

1860 München

B. Dortmund II

Dynamo Dresden

FC Erzgebirge Aue

FC Ingolstadt 04

FSV Zwickau

Hallescher FC

MSV Duisburg

Rot-Weiss Essen

Saarbrücken

SC Freiburg II

SC Verl

SpVgg Bayreuth

SV Elversberg

SV Meppen

SV Waldhof

VfB Oldenburg

VfL Osnabrück

Viktoria Köln

Wehen Wiesbaden

Hero ISL (India)

ATK Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC

East Bengal

FC Goa

Hyderabad FC

Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City FC

NorthEast United

Odisha FC

Serie A TIM (Italy)

Bergamo Calcio**

Bologna

Cremonese

Empoli

Fiorentina

Hellas Verona

Inter

Juventus

Latium**

Lecce

Milan

Monza

Napoli FC**

Roma FC**

Salernitana

Sampdoria

Sassuolo

Spezia

Torino

Udinese

Serie BKT (Italy 2)

Ascoli

Bari

Benevento

Brescia

Cagliari

Cittadella

Como

Cosenza

Frosinone

Genoa

Modena

Palermo

Parma

Perugia

Pisa

Reggina

SPAL

Südtirol

Ternana

Venezia

K League 1 (Korea Republic)

Daegu FC

FC Seoul

Gangwon FC

Gimcheon Sangmu

Incheon United

Jeju United

Jeonbuk Hyundai

Pohang Steelers

Seongnam FC

Suwon FC

Suwon Samsung

Ulsan Hyundai

Eredivisie (Netherlands)

Ajax

AZ

Excelsior

FC Emmen

FC Groningen

FC Twente

FC Utrecht

FC Volendam

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Go Ahead Eagles

N.E.C. Nijmegen

PSV

RKC Waalwijk

SC Cambuur

sc Heerenveen

Sparta Rotterdam

Vitesse

Eliteserien (Norway)

Aalesunds FK

FK Bodø/Glimt

FK Haugesund

FK Jerv

HamKam Fotball

Kristiansund BK

Lillestrøm SK

Molde FK

Odds BK

Rosenborg BK

Sandefjord

Sarpsborg 08

Strømsgodset IF

Tromsø IL

Vålerenga Fotball

Viking FK

Pko Ekstraklasa (Poland)

Cracovia

Górnik Zabrze

Jagiellonia

Korona Kielce

Lech Poznań

Lechia Gdańsk

Legia Warszawa

Miedź Legnica

Piast Gliwice

Pogoń Szczecin

Radomiak Radom

Raków

Śląsk Wrocław

Stal Mielec

Warta Poznań

Widzew Łódź

Wisła Płock

Zagłębie Lubin

Liga Portugal (Portugal)

Arouca

Boavista FC

Casa Pia AC

Estoril Praia

FC Famalicão

FC Porto

FC Vizela

GD Chaves

Gil Vicente

Marítimo

Paços Ferreira

Portimonense SC

Rio Ave FC

Santa Clara

SC Braga

SL Benfica

Sporting CP

Vitória SC

SSE Airtricity Premier Division (Republic of Ireland)

Bohemian FC

Derry City

Drogheda United

Dundalk

Finn Harps

Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers

St. Pats

UCD AFC

Rest of World

adidas All-Star

AEK Athens

Al Ain FC

Apoel FC

Atl. Nacional

Dinamo Zagreb

Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencvárosi TC

Hajduk Split

HJK Helsinki

Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns

MLS All Stars

Orlando Pirates

Panathinaikos

PAOK FC

Shakhtar Donetsk

Slavia Praha

Soccer Aid

Sparta Praha

Viktoria Plzeň

Wrexham AFC

Superliga (Romania)

AFC Chindia

CFR 1907 Cluj

CS Mioveni

Farul Constanța

FC Argeș

FC Botoșani

FC Hermannstadt

FC Petrolul

FC Rapid 1923

FC Univ. Cluj

FC Voluntari

FCSB

FCU 1948

Sepsi OSK

Univ. Craiova

UTA Arad

MBS Pro League (Saudi Arabia)

Abha Club

Al Adalah

Al Batin

Al Fateh

Al Fayha

Al Hilal

Al Ittihad

Al Khaleej

Al Nassr

Al Raed

Al Shabab

Al Taawoun

Al Tai

Al Wehda

Damac FC

Ettifaq FC

Cinch Premiership (Scotland)

Aberdeen

Celtic

Dundee United

Hearts

Hibernian

Kilmarnock

Livingston

Motherwell

Rangers

Ross County

St. Johnstone

St. Mirren

LaLiga Santander (Spain)

Athletic Club

Atlético de Madrid

CA Osasuna

Cádiz CF

Elche CF

FC Barcelona

Getafe CF

Girona FC

R. Valladolid CF

Rayo Vallecano

RC Celta

RCD Espanyol

RCD Mallorca

Real Betis

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Sevilla FC

UD Almería

Valencia CF

Villarreal CF

LaLiga Smartbank (Spain 2)

Albacete BP

Burgos CF

CD Leganés

CD Lugo

CD Mirandés

CD Tenerife

D. Alavés

FC Andorra

FC Cartagena

Granada CF

Levante UD

Málaga CF

R. Oviedo

R. Racing Club

R. Sporting

Real Zaragoza

SD Eibar

SD Huesca

SD Ponferradina

UD Ibiza

UD Las Palmas

Villarreal CF B

Allsvenskan (Sweden)

AIK

BK Häcken

Degerfors IF

Djurgårdens IF

GIF Sundsvall

Hammarby IF

Helsingborgs IF

IF Elfsborg

IFK Göteborg

IFK Norrköping

IFK Värnamo

IK Sirius

Kalmar FF

Malmö FF

Mjällby AIF

Varbergs BoIS

Credit Suisse Super League (Switzerland)

BSC Young Boys

FC Basel 1893

FC Lugano

FC Luzern

FC Sion

FC St. Gallen

FC Winterthur

FC Zürich

Grasshopper Club

Servette FC

Super Lig (Turkey)

Adana Demirspor

Alanyaspor

Antalyaspor

Başakşehir

Beşiktaş

Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray

Gaziantep

Giresunspor

Hatayspor

İstanbulspor

Karagümrük SK

Kasımpaşa

Kayserispor

Konyaspor

MKE Ankaragücü

Sivasspor

Trabzonspor

Ümraniyespor

MLS (US/Canada)

Atlanta United

Austin FC

CF Montréal

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

D.C. United

FC Cincinnati

FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo

Inter Miami CF

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Minnesota United

Nashville SC

New England

New York City FC

Orlando City

Philadelphia

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

Red Bulls

SJ Earthquakes

Sounders FC

Sporting KC

Toronto FC

Whitecaps FC

Conmebol

Conmebol Libertadores

Alianza Lima

Always Ready

América Mineiro*

Athletico-PR*

Atlético Mineiro*

Caracas F.C.

Cerro Porteño

Colo-Colo

Corinthians*

CS Emelec

Dep. Táchira

Deportes Tolima

Deportivo Cali

Flamengo*

Fortaleza*

Ind. Petrolero

Independiente DV

Libertad

Nacional

Olimpia

Palmeiras*

Peñarol

RB Bragantino*

Sporting Cristal

The Strongest

Uni. Católica

Conmebol Sudamericana

9 de Octubre FC

América de Cali

Antofagasta

Atlético-GO*

Ayacucho

Barcelona SC

Ceará SC*

Cerro Largo

Cienciano

Club Nacional

Cuiabá*

Delfín S.C.

Dep. La Guaira

Est. de Mérida

Everton de Viña

FBC Melgar

Fluminense*

Gral. Caballero

Guabirá

Guaireña

Hnos. Colmenárez

Indep. Medellín

Internacional*

Junior

La Equidad

LDU Quito

Liverpool

Metropolitanos

Mushuc Runa

Ñublense

O. Petrolero

River Plate

Royal Pari

Santos*

São Paulo*

Sol de América

Sport Boys

U. Católica

Unión Española

Unión La Calera

Wanderers

Wilstermann

* Authentic kit and crest with generic players.

** Generic kits and crests, but authentic players.