Georgia play against LSU for a the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Championship title in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Georgia vs LSU: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Championship in your country

Georgia and LSU meet in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Championship. This game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia on December 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). The Bulldogs are the big favorites, but the Tigers also want to win the big title. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bulldogs have shown no mercy to anyone during the 2022 regular season, from Week 1 until the most recent game against Georgia Tech where they won 37-14 has been a sample of the Bulldogs' perfect offensive line.

The Tigers lost a recent game against Texas A&M 23-38 in what was the third loss of the season for them, and one of the most important since the rivalry against the Aggies is old.

Georgia vs LSU: Kick-Off Time

Georgia and LSU play for the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Championship title on Saturday, December 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

Australia: 8:00 AM (AEDT) December 4

Canada: 4:00 PM (EST)

China: 5:00 AM (GMT) December 4

Germany: 10:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:00 PM (CST)

US: 4:00 PM (ET)

UK: 9:00 PM (GMT)

Georgia vs LSU: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Conference Championship matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is TELEVISION. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Georgia vs LSU: Predictions And Odds

Georgia Bulldogs are favorites with -17.5 spread and 1.10 moneyline that will pay $110 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a perfect winning streak. LSU Tigers are underdogs with +17.5 ATS and 7.25 moneyline. The totals are offered at 52.5 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: LSU Tigers +17.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Georgia -17.5 / 1.10 Totals 52.5 LSU +17.5 / 7.25

* Odds via BetMGM