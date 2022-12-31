Kentucky play against Iowa for the 2022 Music City Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Music City Bowl in the US

Kentucky and Iowa meet in the 2022 Music City Bowl. This game will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on December 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). The Wildcats suffered to leave a good record within the SEC. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wildcats just managed to win three of eight SEC games, but their overall record was good at 7-5. The best of the 2022 season for the Wildcats was their winning streak through the first three weeks of the season.

The Hawkeyes did not win the Big Ten conference title but their position was good with the 4th spot in the West Division with a 5-4 record.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Kick-Off Time

Kentucky and Iowa play for the 2022 Music City Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Kentucky vs Iowa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Music City Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Predictions And Odds

Kentucky Wildcats are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.10 moneyline that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they want to win a big game. Iowa Hawkeyes are favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.77 moneyline. The totals are offered at 31 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL game is: over 31.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Kentucky +2.5 / 2.10 Totals 31 Iowa -2.5 / 1.77

* Odds via BetMGM