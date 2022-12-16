Louisville play against Cincinnati for the 2022 Fenway Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Louisville and Cincinnati meet in the 2022 Fenway Bowl. This game will be held at Fenway Park in Boston on December 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM (ET). The Cardinals want to win the last game of the season. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Cardinals had a good season with a winning record of 7-5 overall, but within the ACC they did not have the same luck since their record was 4-4.

The Bearcats started the season with a loss against Arkansas, but after that bad week they won six straight games. In addition to their winning streaks, the Bearcats were inside the Top 25 for six weeks.

Louisville vs Cincinnati: Kick-Off Time

Louisville and Cincinnati play for the 2022 Fenway Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEDT) December 18

Canada: 11:00 AM (EST)

China: 12:00 AM (GMT) December 18

Germany: 5:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 4:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 10:00 AM (CST)

US: 11:00 AM (ET)

UK: 4:00 PM (GMT)

Louisville vs Cincinnati: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Frisco Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Louisville vs Cincinnati: Predictions And Odds

Louisville Cardinals are favorites with -2 odds and 1.77 moneyline that will pay $177 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record as the visitors. Cincinnati Bearcats are underdogs with +2 ATS and 2.10 moneyline. The totals are offered at 39.5 points. The best pick for this College Bowl game is: Bearcats +2.

BetMGM Louisville -2 / 1.77 Totals 39.5 Cincinnati +2 / 2.10

* Odds via BetMGM