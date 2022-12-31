Michigan play against TCU for the 2022 Fiesta Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Michigan vs TCU: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Fiesta Bowl in the US

Michigan and TCU meet in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. This game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on December 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). The Wolverines know that the Horned Frogs are dangerous. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wolverines did not lose any regular season games, they started the 2022 season as a No. 8 team and finished the regular season as the second best team in the nation.

The Horned Frogs started the season as underdogs but after the first four weeks it was obvious that they were favorites to go further than everyone expected. The Horned Frogs' only loss was against Kansas State during the Big 12 Championship game 28-31 (OT).

Michigan vs TCU: Kick-Off Time

Michigan and TCU play for the 2022 Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Michigan vs TCU: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Fiesta Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Michigan vs TCU: Predictions And Odds

Michigan Wolverines are favorites with -7.5 spread and 1.33 moneyline that will pay $133 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams know how to stop any dangerous play. TCU Horned Frogs are underdogs with +7.5 ATS and 3.40 moneyline. The totals are offered at 58 points. The best pick for this CFP SEMIFINAL game is: TCU Horned Frogs +7.5.

BetMGM Michigan -7.5 / 1.33 Totals 58 TCU +7.5 / 3.40

