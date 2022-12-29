NC State and Maryland face off in the 2022 Mayo Bowl at Charlotte. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the 21st edition of the game free in the US.

NC State and Maryland meet in the 2022 Mayo Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here you will find everything you need to know such as matchup information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

NC State finished the regular season as a Top 25 ranked team in the nation after an 8-4 record. That's a major achievement for this football program, though it could have been better in the ACC. The Wolfpack stumbled at the end of the year with two consecutive losses against unranked rivals like Boston College and Louisville. However, they bounced back in the final game with a 30-27 thrilling win over North Carolina.

Maryland had a 6-2 record and then reality hit them with consecutive losses against three contenders: Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. They finished the regular season with a 37-0 win over Rutgers and the Mayo Bowl is an opportunity to maintain that rising trend.

NC State vs Maryland: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022.

Time: 12 PM (ET).

Location: Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte, North Carolina.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

NC State vs Maryland: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

NC State vs Maryland: Storylines

The all-time series between NC State and Maryland is 33-33-4. However, their last meeting was all the way back to 2013. That game was won by the Terrapins 41-21. NC State won't have their starting quarterback. Devin Leary entered the transfer portal and is out to Kentucky.

Maryland's offense will play in the Mayo Bowl without three of their top wide receivers. Jacob Copeland, Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. opted out of the program and, as a consequence, they aren't available. That makes it an uphill battle for QB Taulia Tagovailoa.

How to watch or live stream free NC State vs Maryland in the US

The NC State Wolfpack and the Maryland Terrapins clash at the 2022 Mayo Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.

NC State vs Maryland: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, NC State are slight 1-point favorites. The moneyline is -115 for the Wolfpack and -105 for Maryland. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM NC State -115 Totals (Over/Under) 46.5 points Maryland -105

*Odds via BetMGM