UAB and Miami (Ohio) clash in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl at Nassau. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

UAB face off with Miami (Ohio) in the 2022 Bahamas Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

After losing 41-10 in a blowout with a contender such as LSU, UAB bounced back quickly with a 37-27 win in the last game of the season against Louisiana Tech. That victory was crucial for this football program as the Blazers clinched a bowl berth for a seventh straight year.

Miami (Ohio) miraculously saved their season after an 18-17 thriller against Ball State. The Redhawks were on the verge of elimination with two weeks to go. However, they survived by defeating Northern Illinois and then the Cardinals. That last win was very emotional for a team longing for those old glory days with Ben Roethlisberger.

UAB vs Miami (Ohio): Game Information

Date: Friday, December 16, 2022.

Time: 11:30 AM (ET).

Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Nassau, Bahamas.

Live Stream: fuboTV.

UAB vs Miami (Ohio): Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

UAB vs Miami (Ohio): Storylines

RB DeWayne McBride had the performance of a lifetime for UAB in the last game of the season against Lousiana Tech. Those 272 rushing yards were a school-record and he should be a key factor in the Bahamas Bowl for the Blazers. His season was just phenomenal with more than 1700 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Miami (Ohio) have an 8-5 bowl record. In a very important detail, the Redhawks will be facing an interim head coach with Bryant Vincent at UAB. That's because the Blazers already signed former NFL player Trent Dilfer to lead them in the long-term.

How to watch or live stream free UAB vs Miami (Ohio) in the US

The UAB Blazers and Miami (Ohio) meet at the 2022 Bahamas Bowl in Nassau as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.

UAB vs Miami (Ohio): Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, UAB are 10.5-point favorites. The moneyline is -400 for the Blazers and +310 for Miami (Ohio).

BetMGM UAB -400 Totals (Over/Under) 45 points Miami (Ohio) +310

*Odds via BetMGM