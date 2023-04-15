Memphis Showboats take on Philadelphia Stars today at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis for the 2023 USFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Memphis Showboats and Philadelphia Stars meet in the 2023 USFL. This game will take place at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The home team knows that the visitors are favourites. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 USFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Showboats are ready to play their first USFL season, they were born to replace the Tampa Bay Bandits that will no longer play in the league.

Philadelphia Stars lost the USFL Championship in 2022 against the Birmingham Stallions, but they won two league championships in 1984 and 1985, at that time the USFL was under the control of another company.

When will Memphis Showboats vs Philadelphia Stars be played?

Memphis Showboats and Philadelphia Stars play for the 2023 USFL today, April 15 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The visitors are one of the most lethal teams in the league.

Memphis Showboats vs Philadelphia Stars: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs Philadelphia Stars in the US

This game for the 2023 USFL, Memphis Showboats and Philadelphia Stars at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis on Saturday, April 15, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, Fox Net.