The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will begin on Friday, February 4, and end on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Check out the number of US athletes that will appear in this year's Winter Olympic Games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be an international winter multi-sport competition hosted in Beijing and the adjacent areas of Yanqing and Chongli, China. The event will be held from February 4 to February 20, 2022. Beijing will be the first city in the world to host both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games.

This Olympic schedule for 2022 includes 15 disciplines in seven different sports: Biathlon; Bobsledding: Bobsleigh and Skeleton; Curling; Ice hockey; Luge; Skating: Figure skating, Short track speed skating and Speed skating; Skiing: Alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, Freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, Ski jumping and Snowboarding.

A total of 2900 competitors from over 110 nations are expected to compete in this year's event. With 223 athletes, Team USA will be one of the most powerful in Beijing 2022. Six gold medalists from previous Olympic Games will compete, including halfpipe skier David Wise, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, and snowboarders Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard, and White.

On the roster are 114 males, 108 women, and figure skater Timothy LeDuc, who identifies as nonbinary. The 223 athletes represent the United States' second-largest delegation in the Olympic Games of all time.

A total of 131 competitors from the United States will compete for the first time. 39 of the 92 veterans have already been awarded medals for their service. Shaun White might join speedskater Ireen Wust of the Netherlands as the only people to win individual gold medals in four Winter Olympics.

Take a look at each and every one of the 223 Team USA members and their respective disciplines:

Alpine Skiing (16)

Keely Cashman

Katie Hensien

A.J. Hurt

Breezy Johnson (injured)

Mo Lebel

Tricia Mangan

Paula Moltzan

Nina O’Brien

Mikaela Shiffrin

Jacqueline Wiles

Bella Wright

Bryce Bennett

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Tommy Ford

Travis Ganong

River Radamus

Luke Winters

Biathlon (8)

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Deedra Irwin

Joanne Reid

Jake Brown

Sean Doherty

Leif Nordgren

Paul Schommer

Bobsled (12)

Sylvia Hoffman

Kaillie Humphries

Kaysha Love

Elana Meyers Taylor

Hakeem Abdul Saboor

Hunter Church

Frank Del Duca

Kris Horn

Jimmy Reed

Carlo Valdes

Charlie Volker

Josh Williamson

Cross-Country Skiing (14)

Rosie Brennan

Jessie Diggins

Hannah Halvorsen

Julia Kern

Sophia Laukli

Novie McCabe

Caitlin Patterson

Hailey Swirbul

Kevin Bolger

Ben Ogden

Luke Jager

Scott Patterson

JC Schoonmaker

Gus Schumacher

Curling (11)

Becca Hamilton

Vicky Persinger

Tabitha Peterson

Tara Peterson

Nina Roth

Aileen Geving (alternate)

Matt Hamilton

John Landsteiner

Chris Plys

John Shuster

Colin Hufman (alternate)

Figure Skating (16)

Mariah Bell (Singles)

Karen Chen (Singles)

Alysa Liu (Singles)

Jason Brown (Singles)

Nathan Chen (Singles)

Vincent Zhou (Singles)

Ashley Cain-Gribble (Pairs)

Alexa Knierim (Pairs)

Brandon Frazier (Pairs)

Timothy LeDuc (Pairs)

Madison Chock (Ice Dance)

Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance)

Madison Hubbell (Ice Dance)

Jean-Luc Baker (Ice Dance)

Evan Bates (Ice Dance)

Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)

Freestyle Skiing (32)

Ashley Caldwell (Aerials)

Kaila Kuhn (Aerials)

Megan Nick (Aerials)

Winter Vinecki (Aerials)

Hanna Faulhaber (Halfpipe)

Devin Logan (Halfpipe)

Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe)

Carly Margulies (Halfpipe)

Olivia Giaccio (Moguls)

Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)

Kai Owens (Moguls)

Hannah Soar (Moguls)

Caroline Claire (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Marin Hamill (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Darian Stevens (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Maggie Voisin (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Chris Lillis (Aerials)

Eric Loughran (Aerials)

Justin Schoenefeld (Aerials)

Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)

Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)

Birk Irving (Halfpipe)

David Wise (Halfpipe)

Cole McDonald (Moguls)

Nick Page (Moguls)

Dylan Walczyk (Moguls)

Brad Wilson (Moguls)

Tyler Wallasch (Ski Cross)

Mac Forehand (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Nick Goepper (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Alex Hall (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Colby Stevenson (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Hockey (48)

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Alex Cavallini

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Nicole Hensley

Megan Keller

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Maddie Rooney

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Lee Stecklein

Grace Zumwinkle

Nick Abruzzese

Kenny Agostino

Matty Beniers

Brendan Brisson

Noah Cates

Drew Commesso

Brian Cooper

Brock Faber

Sean Farrell

Drew Helleson

Sam Hentges

Steven Kampfer

Matthew Knies

Strauss Mann

Marc McLaughlin

Ben Meyers

Andy Miele

Pat Nagle

Aaron Ness

Brian O’Neill

Nick Perbix

Jake Sanderson

Nick Shore

Nathan Smith

David Warsofsky

Luge (8)

Summer Britcher (Singles)

Ashley Farquharson (Singles)

Emily Sweeney (Singles)

Jonny Gustafson (Singles)

Chris Mazdzer (Singles)

Tucker West (Singles)

Zack DiGregorio (Doubles)

Sean Hollander (Doubles)

Nordic Combined (5)

Taylor Fletcher

Jasper Good

Ben Loomis

Stephen Schumann

Jared Shumate

Short Track Speed Skating (7)

Maame Biney

Eunice Lee

Julie Letai

Kristen Santos

Corinne Stoddard

Andrew Heo

Ryan Pivirotto

Skeleton (3)

Kelly Curtis

Katie Uhlaender

Andrew Blaser

Ski Jumping (4)

Anna Hoffmann

Kevin Bickner

Patrick Gasienica

Casey Larson

Snowboarding (26)

Zoe Kalapos (Halfpipe)

Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)

Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)

Tessa Maud (Halfpipe)

Jamie Anderson (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Hailey Langland (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Julia Marino (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Courtney Rummel (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Stacy Gaskill (Snowboard Cross)

Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)

Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboard Cross)

Meghan Tierney (Snowboard Cross)

Lucas Foster (Halfpipe)

Taylor Gold (Halfpipe)

Chase Josey (Halfpipe)

Shaun White (Halfpipe)

Robby Burns (Parallel Giant Slalom)

Cody Winters (Parallel Giant Slalom)

Chris Corning (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Sean FitzSimons (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Red Gerard (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Dusty Henricksen (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Nick Baumgartner (Snowboard Cross)

Alex Deibold (Snowboard Cross)

Mick Dierdorff (Snowboard Cross)

Hagen Kearney (Snowboard Cross)

Speed Skating (12)

Giorgia Birkeland

Brittany Bowe

Kimi Goetz

Erin Jackson

Mia Manganello Kilburg

Ethan Cepuran

Casey Dawson

Austin Kleba

Emery Lehman

Joey Mantia

Ian Quinn

Jordan Stolz