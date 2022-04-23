Corinthians and Boca Juniors clash at Neo Química Arena in their third match of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group E. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Copa Libertadores

Corinthians and Boca Juniors will meet at Neo Química Arena (São Paulo, São Paulo) on Matchday 3 of 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Copa Libertadores Group E is very evenly balanced, the first team and the last team in the group have the same number of points. Corinthians are last in Group E with 3 points, the team led by Vítor Pereira lost its first match (defeated by Always Ready 2-0) and in its second match beat Deportivo Cali 1-0.

On the other hand, Boca Juniors are second in the group with 3 points. The Xeneizes lost 2-0 to Deportivo Cali on Matchday 1 and in their second game, they defeated Always Ready 2-0. In addition, before playing against Corinthians, the team managed by Sebastian Battaglia will face Central Cordoba on Saturday, April 23 for Matchday 12 of Group B of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Date

Corinthians and Boca Juniors will face each other at Neo Química Arena on Tuesday, April 26 on Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage.

Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

The game to be played between Corinthians and Boca Juniors in their third match of Group E for the 2022 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).