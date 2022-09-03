Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of the 2022 US Open. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios will face each other at the 2022 US Open Round of 16, their third encounter of the year. Here, check out all the match information, including predictions and odds. You can watch this tennis match on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

World No. 1 and defending champion Medvedev comes to this match after defeating Wu Yibing in the third round with a score of 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. However, the Russian has to defeat Kyrgios on Sunday if he wants to keep the top spot of the rankings. He has reached the quarter-finals of this tournament in his last three appearances, making it into the final on two (2019, 2021).

On the other hand, Kyrgios, who reached the final of Wimbledon this year, wants to reach the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time. He comes from a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win over American J. J. Wolf. The Australian, known for his meltdowns on and off court, has enjoyed a great year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios: Match Information

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, NY.

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios: Storylines and head-to-head

Medvedev and Kyrgios have faced each other a total of four times, with a balance of three victories for the Australian and one for the Russian. Their only encounter in a Grand Slam took place this year in Australia, with Medvedev defeating Kyrgios in four sets. Meanwhile, Kyrgios defeated Medvedev in their most recent encounter at the Canadian Open.

How to watch or live stream Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios in the US

The match between Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios for the Round of 16 of the 2022 US Open to be played on Sunday, September 4th at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and ESPN.

Daniil Medvedev vs Nick Kyrgios: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Daniil Medvedev is the absolute favorite to win the match with odds of -180. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has odds of +140.

BetMGM Daniil Medvedev -180 Nick Kyrgios +140

*Odds by BetMGM