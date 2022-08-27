The 2022 Formula 1 season will have this weekend its 14th race, the Belgian GP. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The 14th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season will be this Belgian Grand Prix, and here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Little more than half of the Grand Prix stipulated for this 2022 season have gone, and although there are still several races ahead where anything could happen, it begins to seem that the next three will be fundamental. It is that the difference between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc has not stopped growing (see the standings here).

At the moment the difference between the two is 70 points, a difference that could be reduced, but not before at least 3 or 4 Grands Prix. It could therefore be said that these upcoming races will be decisive since if the gap continues to grow, it will be impossible for Ferrari and Leclerc to reduce it. That is why this Belgian GP will be exciting, and while you wait for Sunday for F1, you can enjoy the definition of the regular season of Nascar this Saturday, August 27.

Belgian Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

Belgian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Belgian Grand Prix: Storylines

Although there are still several races left in this 2022 season, the feeling is that the next 3 Grands Prix will be decisive. Max Verstappen's 70-point difference over Charles Leclerc at the moment seems impossible to overcome, although of course in numbers it is entirely possible. Bu the problem is performance.

While the Monegasque has had a few mistakes during the championship that cost him points, the most points lost by Ferrari have been due to team problems. The reliability of the car and strategic mistakes like the one they had in the Monaco GP paid dearly. Without a doubt it is time to get results if you want to reach the end with possibilities.

How to Watch Belgian Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 14th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN2. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

Belgian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 2.50 odds. He is followed by Carlos Sainz, with 3.00 odds. Sergio Perez (4.00), Charles Leclerc (13.00), Lewis Hamilton (13.00) and George Russell (17.00) complete the first 6 places.

