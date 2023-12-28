How to watch Czechia vs United States for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship continues with activity of Group B, where the United States wants to add another victory against Czechia. Here’s how to follow the match in the US.

[Watch Czechia vs United States online for FREE on Fubo]

The United States have had a great start of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. They efeated Norway with a 4-1 score in their first game, and then got a huge victory against Switzerland with a final 11-3 score.

As for the Czechia, they started the tournament losing to Slovakia by a 6-2 score. In Matchday 2, they were able to defeat Norway by a final score of 8-1, so a win against the United States is crucial for them.

When will Czechia vs United States be played?

Czechia will face the United States in Game 3 of the first round in Group B the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, on December 28 at Frolundaborg, Sweden.

Czechia vs United States: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Czechia vs United States

The game between Czechia and the United States will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other option is the NHL Network.