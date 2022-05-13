IndyCar GMR Grand Prix will be the fifth this season and will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix, the fifth of this 2022 season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

After Pato O'Ward's victory in the last Alabama Grand Prix, the championship was very tight in the first places. Josef Newgarden, who had been leading, didn't get a great finish at Alabama (he finished 14th), allowing Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou (the current leader) to overtake him.

Due to the small difference between the first 6 riders, this race will undoubtedly have great appeal: Palou could consolidate himself at the top of the standings or change the leader of the competition. It is also surprising that the Oddsmakers have chosen Herta as the favorite, who currently does not enter the top 10 of the championship.

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix: Storylines

Undoubtedly the most interesting thing about this race will be the fight for the championship between the drivers who are in the first 4 places. The difference between the leader Alex Palou and Will Power is only 10 points (144 for the Spanish against 134 for the Australian), so this race could determine who will take the lead.

Colton Herta was chosen as the favorite to win this Grand Prix, which is surprising considering that he has not yet been able to win this year and not even in the Top 10 of the standings (although it is no less true that he has not been very lucky, as he was first in the Long Beach Grand Prix, but an accident put him out of the race. Newgarden is another of the favourites, winning two of the four races held so far.

How to Watch IndyCar GMR Grand Prix in the U.S.

The fourth Race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place this Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Indiana; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: NBC, SiriusXM.

IndyCar GMR Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to Caesars: Colton Herta is surprisingly the favorite to win this race with +500 odds. He is followed by Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden with +600 odds, Pato O'Ward (+650), Will Power (+800), and Scott Dixon (+850), in the first 6 places.

Caesars Colton Herta +500 Alex Palou +600 Josef Nwegarden +600 Pato O'Ward +650 Will Power +800 Scott Dixon +850

*Odds via Caesars