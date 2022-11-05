LSU take on Alabama at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

LSU vs Alabama: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

LSU and Alabama meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The home team is playing better with a new head coach. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Tigers lost the first game of the season and that was a bad sign but after that loss they won six of seven games for a record of 6-2 overall and 4-1 within the conference.

Alabama are not yet number one in the nation, but if they win this game they would be closer than ever. Alabama lost to the Tennessee Volunteers 49-52 on the road in their first defeat of the season.

LSU vs Alabama: Date

LSU and Alabama play for a Week 10 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 5 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Things have changed a lot for the home team, but the visitors are lethal and they are hungry for more wins.

LSU vs Alabama: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LSU vs Alabama at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 10

This game for the Week 10 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, LSU and Alabama at the Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here