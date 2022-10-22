The Dixie Vodka 400 will be the 8th playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

This weekend will take place the 8th playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar season, the Dixie Vodka 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

There are only three races left for the end of the 2022 season. In two weeks the third and final cut will be made, and of the eight drivers still competing for the championship, only 4 will remain. One of them is already known: Joey Logano, winner of the South Point 400, his place in the grand finale that will take place on November 6 is assured.

Of the remaining 8, Chase Elliot, Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin are the ones who have added the most points and would be making the cut. However, William Byron, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney are close behind. Christopher Bell is somewhat more complicated, but we must not forget that a victory would make him go through the round immediately. It will therefore be an intense race in a weekend that will also have all the action of the F1 United States GP.

Dixie Vodka 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 23, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Dixie Vodka 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Dixie Vodka 400: Storylines

This weekend there could be a change in the standings positions. William Byron and Christopher Bell, two drivers who are currently being eliminated, will be in first and second place on the starting grid. Of course, in a Nascar race many things can happen, in case these drivers have a good race, it would be a total change in the standings.

As if that were not enough, Chase Elliot, one of the main favorites to win the title, will start in third place and is in fact one of the main favorites to win this race, which would put him directly in the definition for the championship. These three are the playoff pilots located among the first 10 places. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin in the 13th and 14th positions are the best placed after them.

How to Watch Dixie Vodka 400in the US

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, October 23 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, MRN, SiriusXM.

Dixie Vodka 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tyler Reddick is the favorite with 7.50 odds follow by Chase Elliot, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and William Byron all with 9.00; and Christopher Bell with 10.00 in the first 6 places.

BetMGM Tyler Reddick 7.50 Chase Elliot 9.00 Denny Hamlin 9.00 Kyle Larson 9.00 William Byron 9.00 Christopher Bell 10.00

*Odds via BetMGM