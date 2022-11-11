Oregon host Washington at Autzen Stadium in one of the most important matchups of Week 11 in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to find about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Oregon are in a thrilling battle to win the Pac-12. The Ducks are the No.6 ranked team in the nation with an 8-1 record, but still could be out of the Conference Championship Game and a shot at the playoffs. The race is brutal with USC (8-1), UCLA (8-1) and Utah (7-2). QB Bo Nix has been spectacular with the second best offense in the entire country and might be a candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

Meanwhile, Washington are on a three-game winning streak after beating Oregon State (24-21). Nevertheless, even with a 7-2 record and as the No.24 ranked team in the nation, the Cougars are 12.5-point underdogs on the road. QB Michael Penix Jr has also been sensational with almost 360 passing yards per game (best in the nation). In a great rivalry like this, Washington could play spoiler.

Oregon vs Washington: Date

The Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 12 at 7 PM (ET). The game will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon vs Washington: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Oregon vs Washington in the US

In a must-see battle within the Pac-12, Oregon clash with Washington in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.