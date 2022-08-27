Poland will play against Mexico in group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

One of the main candidates for this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, Poland, will play their second game of this group stage. They obtained a hard-working, although expected victory against Bulgaria by 3-0. They will now look to win their second game before the clash against the United States.

Mexico lost, predictably, to the United States in their first game of the group stage. In a competition as demanding as this one, immediate victories are vital to be able to advance to the round, and two defeats would practically condemn the Mexicans to elimination, so, although they have a tough rival, they will have to try to win.

Poland vs Mexico: Date

Poland and Mexico will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Poland vs Mexico: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Poland vs Mexico: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group stage game between Poland and Mexico will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

