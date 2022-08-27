United States will face Bulgaria in group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The Nations League runners-up, the United States, will play against Bulgaria for the second game of the group stage of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

As expected, the United States began their participation in this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship with a solid victory against Mexico. The Americans are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to win this tournament, and they want to continue to advance steadily towards the finals.

They will not have an easy game, because although Bulgaria's participation in the last edition of the Nations League was not good (with a balance of 2 wins and 10 losses, finishing almost in last place), they are a tough team and they showed it in their first game against Poland in the second and third sets.

United States vs Bulgaria: Date

United States and Bulgaria will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

United States vs Bulgaria: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

United States vs Bulgaria: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group stage game between United States and Bulgaria will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

