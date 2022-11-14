Rafael Nadal will face Felix Auger-Aliassime for Day 3 of the 2022 ATP Finals in Torino, Italy. Check out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Rafael Nadal will play against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. Both the Spaniard and the Canadian need to pick up the win in this game, otherwise it will be almost impossible to qualify for the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this tennis matchup including how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this match live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

It was the first time that Rafael Nadal lost three games in a row, after his latest disaster against Taylor Fritz in the opening game of the Spaniard's participation in the tournament that he hasn't won yet. In fact, he has made it to the finals two times, in 2010 and 2013. In those games, he lost to Roger Federer first, and to Novak Djokovic last.

On the other side, the young Canadian star Felix Auger=Aliassime is enjoying himself in his first-ever ATP Finals tournament. However, he couldn't won over Casper Ruud in his debut game either. That's why this tennis matchup could be the most important for either of them. It could give them hope, or completely drown them.

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM (Estimated)

CT: 7:00 AM (Estimated)

MT: 6:00 AM (Estimated)

PT: 5:00 AM (Estimated)

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime will play against each other for the second time this year at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. These two ATP stars have faced each other in two different games. The Spaniard player leads the score with 2 wins, and 0 losses to the Canadian player.

However, this matchup will be the first time these two stars face each other in an indoor tournament. The last two games were in a outdoor clay tournament, where it clearly was Nadal's favorite court. Even so, in the last game, the Canadian fought until the end in the 2022 French Open matchup.

How to watch or live stream free Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this 2022 ATP Finals group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Felix Auger-Aliassime has -167 odds to win this tennis matchup, while Rafael Nadal has +130 odds to win this game.




