The last match of the season for these players will find them in a great place. Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will clash in the final of the 2022 ATP Finals. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Djokovic was one of the best players of the year despite what his current ranking shows. The Serbian is no longer the World’s N°1 because he didn’t play in Grand Slams where he was defending a lot of points from the previous season. But in this ATP Finals he has been the best so far, arriving to this game undefeated after four wins. Although it’s worth mentioning that he got through Taylor Fritz after two fought tiebreaks.

Ruud continues to establish himself as a solid player thanks to his consistency. In this tournament he only needed the first two matchups to advance to the semifinals. Those two victories meant his loss with Rafael Nadal was meaningless. But he got to the final after his best performance in the event against a tough opponent. The Norwegian is also fresh following an easy 6-2; 6-4 triumph over Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Djokovic will be chasing history in this 2022 ATP Finals. His experience in this tournament is unquestioned, since he will be playing his eighth final. Although a win would tie him with tennis legend Roger Federer with six titles. But he is also the heavy favorite because of the head-to-head with his next rival.

The Serbian leads the series 3-0 over the Norwegian. There is also a very curious fact about these foes. All three games were played in Italy, though in different events and surfaces. Djokovic won in the clay of the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome twice, and he also beat Ruud in last year’s ATP Finals. Those three victories were in straight sets in favor of the former N°1 of the world.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud in the US

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as one-sided game. This final has Djokovic as the one most likely to win the title. According to BetMGM, the Serbian is the favorite here at -385. An upset by Ruud is at +280.

