Rafael Nadal will face Reilly Opelka at Indian Wells 2022 for the Round of 16. The Spaniard wants to extend his 17-match winning streak in 2022. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Nadal has been unstoppable this season, winning three titles so far: Melbourne, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open. After a tough first round match against Sebastian Korda, Nadal defeated Daniel Evans in two sets to get his 400th victory in Masters championships.

On the other side of the net will be Reilly Opelka, who just upset Denis Shapovalov in a three setter (6-7, 6-4, 6-4). The American recently reached the final at the Delray Beach Open, which he lost against Cameron Norrie.

Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Time: 3:20 PM ET (estimated)

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Location: Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:20 PM

CT: 2:20 PM

MT: 1:20 PM

PT: 12:20 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka: Storylines

Rafael Nadal won the only match he has played against Reilly Opelka. They met at the semi-finals of the 2021 Masters of Rome, and the Spaniard won in two sets (double 6-4). This will be their first encounter in hard court.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Reilly Opelka for the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open 2022 to be played on Wenesday, March 16, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win this match with odds of -500, while Dan Evans has odds of +340.

BetMGM Rafael Nadal -500 Reilly Opelka +340

