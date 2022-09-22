Roger Federer teams up with Rafael Nadal to face the American duo Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe for the 2022 Laver Cup opening day. Find out here the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free the last game for the tennis legend in the US.

Roger Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal in the most anticipated match of the 2022 Laver Cup. This Men's Doubles game will be against the American duo Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

"King Roger" has set his mind to end his 24-year career in professional tennis with this huge matchup. Unlike what everyone thought what would be his last game before retiring, Federer decided to team up alongside his all-time rival Rafael Nadal to close out his successful tennis career in London.

On the other side, Jack Sock, who has won 17 ATP titles as doubles player, will team up alongside Frances Tiafoe, who played the last US Open semifinals, and eliminated Rafael Nadal in the Quarterfinals. Also, the American duo have never played together as tennis partners before.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022

Time: 3:20 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: O2 Arena in London, England

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:20 PM (Estimated)

CT: 2:20 PM (Estimated)

MT: 1:20 PM (Estimated)

PT: 12:20 PM (Estimated)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It won't be the first time Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal team up to play in a doubles game. In fact, their first and last game as doubles partners was at the O2 Arena as well. It was for the 2017 Laver Cup, the inaugural edition of the tournament, where they faced Jack Sock and Sam Querrey.

However, for this second matchup, Frances Tiafoe comes to the scene. Tiafoe had a wonderful performance at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York. In fact, he eliminated Rafael Nadal, and denied him the possibility to stay as World No.1 at the ATP ranking after the US Open.

How to watch Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the US

The 2022 Laver Cup Doubles game in the Opening Night between Roger Federer with Rafael Nadal and Jack Sock with Frances Tiafoe is set to be played on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London, Great Britain. It will be broadcast on Tennis Channel in the US.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for King Roger's last matchup. According to BetMGM, the Federer-Nadal duo have -175 odds to win this huge game, while the American duo Sock-Tiafoe have +130 odds to shock the world with a win.

