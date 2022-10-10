United States play against Turkey for the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

United States will face Turkey in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

In what will be the second game of the quarterfinals of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. The Turks come from playing the semifinals of this year's edition of the Nations League, a tournament where they showed that they are ready to fight for important things. In this tournament they have a record of 6 wins and 3 losses, although one of those three is against this rival.

The Americans are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to reach the final instances, and the favorites to win this game, not only because they have already defeated the Turks in this tournament, but also because of the level shown so far, where they only lost to Serbia and Poland. However, they should not be overconfident, as Turkey proved to be a strong team.

United States vs Turkey: Date

United States and Turkey will face each other in Gliwice, Poland this Tuesday, October 11 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET) in what will be the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

United States vs Turkey: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

United States vs Turkey: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between United States and Turkey be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

