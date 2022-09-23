Washington and Stanford will clash off at Husky Stadium in the Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Washington vs Stanford: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 4 of NCAA College Football 2022

Washington will come against Stanford at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first three fixtures, Washington have emerged victorious in all of them. The Seattle side currently sit in first place on the Pacific-12 North conference table with a win percentage of 1.000.

Meanwhile, Stanford have started decently, winning once in the previous two matches. They are placed in last place in the Pacific-12 North conference, with a win percentage of 0.500. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Washington vs Stanford: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4 game between Washington and Stanford will be played on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Washington vs Stanford: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Washington vs Stanford in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Washington and Stanford in the Week 4 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.