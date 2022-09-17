Western Michigan take on Pittsburgh at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Western Michigan vs Pittsburgh: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

Western Michigan and Pittsburgh meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. The home team is back after a recent victory. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Broncos floundered in the first week of the season when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans 35-13. But the good news for the Broncos was in Week 2, during another game on the road they won against Ball State 37-30.

The Panthers no longer have Pickett, he now plays for the Steelers in the NFL, things will be different for the team this season. Pitt won the first game of the season at home against West Virginia but in Week 2 they lost to the Tennessee Volunteers 27-34 (OT).

Western Michigan vs Pittsburgh: Date

Western Michigan and Pittsburgh play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. The Panthers have a good offensive game but they no longer have their star quarterback.

Western Michigan vs Pittsburgh: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Western Michigan vs Pittsburgh at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Western Michigan and Pittsburgh at the Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by ESPNU