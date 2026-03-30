Novak Djokovic issues blunt verdict on Jannik Sinner doping controversy

Novak Djokovic isn’t holding back on the controversy surrounding former world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The 24-time Grand Slam champion recently took a firm stance on the handling of Sinner’s positive tests for Clostebol, a case that has polarized the ATP Circuit.

“His case had many red flags. There was no transparency or consistency,” Djokovic told Piers Morgan Uncensored. “The timing of the ban—ensuring he didn’t miss a Slam—was odd. I hate how it was handled. When you see someone else banned for four years and him for only three months, it’s just not fair.”

While Sinner did serve a brief, quiet provisional suspension, his ability to continue competing at the highest level—including reaching a Masters 1000 final shortly after the notification—has drawn scrutiny. For many players, a positive test results in an immediate, public sideline that can derail a career for years.

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The ‘red flags’ in the Sinner verdict

The Sinner case deviated sharply from standard anti-doping protocol. Typically, a positive test is met with an immediate public provisional suspension. However, news of Sinner’s two positive tests only surfaced five months after the fact, once an independent panel had already cleared him of “fault or negligence.”

Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Critics, including Djokovic, point to several key factors that suggest a “white-glove” treatment for the Italian star:

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Sinner’s legal team filed “emergency” appeals within hours of both notifications. These were granted privately, allowing him to stay on tour while the investigation remained under wraps.

Sinner’s team argued that his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, used an over-the-counter spray (Trofodermin) containing the steroid to treat a cut on his own finger. Naldi then reportedly massaged Sinner without gloves, leading to skin-to-skin contamination.

Under WADA’s “Strict Liability” rules, athletes are traditionally held responsible for the actions of their staff. Many argue that even if the contamination was unintentional, Sinner should have been held to the same “negligence” standard that has seen lower-ranked players banned for years.

The CAS verdict looms

The saga is far from over. Despite the initial ruling that the contamination was unintentional, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

WADA is currently seeking a one-to-two-year ban, leaving Sinner’s future—and the integrity of the ATP’s anti-doping program—hanging in the balance.

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