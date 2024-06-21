Belgium will face Romania in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Belgium vs Romania: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Belgium and Romania will face off against each other in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

It’s a clash between two rivals who had very different debuts. Romania had an excellent opening game against Ukraine, securing a 3-0 victory despite not being the favorites. This result could be decisive for the Romanians depending on their performance in this match.

Their opponents, however, are considered the strongest team in the group. Belgium had a rough start, surprisingly losing to Slovakia. They know that another defeat would significantly jeopardize their chances of qualifying, so they will be determined to secure all 3 points.

Belgium vs Romania: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (June 23)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (June 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 23)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Romania: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Belgium vs Romania in the USA

Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium face Romania in an all-or-nothing duel for Matchday 2 of the Euro 2024 group stage. In the USA, you can catch this exciting game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Running from June 14 to July 14, Euro 2024 is one of this summer’s premier tournaments, showcasing Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the thrilling matchup between Belgium and Romania.

Belgium vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Audio Direct, VRT 1, Sporza, La Une

Canada: CTV App, TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, CTV, TSN1

France: M6.fr, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, Free, 6play, M6, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF, Servus TV

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: ITVX, RTE Player, ITV 1 UK, RTE 2, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 1, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT 1

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Romania: I GO

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports