Denmark play against England in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Discover how to watch the game in the United States and other parts of the world here.

Denmark vs England: Where and how to watch live the UEFA Euro 2024 in your country

Denmark will face England in the Matchday 2 fixture of the 2024 Euro group stage. Find out how you can watch the game, whether through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services in the USA and other countries. In the USA, you can catch the match on ViX Premium for just $4.99!

Denmark vs England: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 21)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 AM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 21)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 21)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Denmark vs England in the USA

England are aiming for qualification as they face Denmark, who need a positive result to stay in contention for the final Matchday. In the USA, you can watch this intriguing game on ViX Premium, with plans starting at just $4.99!

Christian Eriksen of Denmark – IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Euro 2024, running from June 14 to July 14, is one of this summer’s most significant tournaments, featuring Europe’s top teams and players. ViX Premium holds exclusive rights to broadcast all 51 Euro 2024 games with Spanish commentary, including the highly anticipated matchup between Denmark and England.

Denmark vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, T Sports

Canada: TVA+, TSN4, TVA Sports, TSN1

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: MagentaTV, ZDF

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: RCTI+, Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 3, Sportstars 4, K-Vision

International: Sport 24

Republic of Ireland: BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, BBC iPlayer, RTE 2, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, NOW TV, RAI 2, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, SPOTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Izzi GO, Sky HD

Netherlands: NOS Live, NPO 1, VRT Canvas

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: ViX, Fubo, Sling, Fox Sports