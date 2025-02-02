Chicago Sky reportedly signs another experienced player to help Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky are making key additions to their roster as they look to build a stronger offense around Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. With their sights set on the playoffs, the team, now coached by Tyler Marsh, is focusing on improving ball movement and shooting after struggling in those areas last season.

One major change this offseason was the decision not to extend a qualifying offer to leading scorer Chennedy Carter. With Carter out, the Sky are prioritizing players who complement their young core, particularly Reese, whose defensive and rebounding skills make her a central piece of the team’s future.

Chicago has already addressed its backcourt by bringing back veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot on a one-year deal, as they confirmed on Saturday. In addition to retaining Vandersloot, the Sky are finalizing a trade for Rebecca Allen, according to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“According to multiple league sources, the Sky are finalizing a trade to acquire the 6-2 Australian guard/forward, who will help answer their three-point shooting needs,” Costabile reported. In return, the Connecticut Sun will receive point guard Lindsay Allen and the rights to forward Nikolina Milic.

Rebecca Allen is reportedly joining the Chicago Sky (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

At 32, Allen brings experience and a perimeter presence to Chicago. The six-foot-two guard/forward has played for the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun, and Phoenix Mercury. In the 2024 season, she played for the Mercury, averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Kia Nurse is also joining the Sky

Shortly after news of Allen’s acquisition, the Sky are signing Kia Nurse to a one-year contract, per Costabile. “Minutes after the news that Allen would join the Sky, guard Kia Nurse agreed to a one-year deal with the team, a source confirmed,” she wrote. Nurse, the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft, won two national championships at UConn and has played for the Liberty, Mercury, Storm, and Sparks.

At 28, Nurse adds more depth to Chicago’s rotation. In 2024, she averaged 7.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for Los Angeles. With her ability to contribute offensively, Nurse is another key addition to a team looking to refine its attack and push for a postseason berth.