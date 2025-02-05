Two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner opens up about signing with Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever have confirmed the signing of two-time WNBA champion DeWanna Bonner. The veteran is the latest addition to their 2025 roster, which now also includes other experienced players such as Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard, who will be key to help Caitlin Clark in her sophomore year.

The six-time All-Star said she was “extremely thankful to be joining an organization that’s on the rise and committed to growing the sport of women’s basketball. I’m looking forward to coming in, sharing my leadership and knowledge, and doing my part to help get this team back to its championship pedigree.”

Bonner averaged 15.0 points per game, along with 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in the 2024 season. She is coming from playing for the Connecticut Sun, in which she played under current Fever coach Stephanie White.

She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, winning her first championship that season. She also has helped her teams make the playoffs on 14 occasions, only missing one postseason.

Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner during a Fever-Sun match ( Elsa/Getty Images)

Last season, the Sun defeated the Fever in the playoffs. However, the Fever have brought experienced talent to balance their more young stars, such as Clark and Aliyah Boston. Howard, who had her introductory press conference yesterday, also shared her desire to play with Clark and bring “the leadership” to Indiana.

Indiana are aiming to be in contention for the title race

After making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, the Fever are making it clear they’re aiming even higher. General Manager Amber Cox promised “big plans” for the offseason, and the team has delivered, with Clark reacting positively to the announcements.

With the re-signing of Kelsey Mitchell, a trade for Sophie Cunningham, and the additions of free agents Howard and Bonner, the Fever have firmly placed themselves in the title race.