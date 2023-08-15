Australia and England face against each other this Wednesday, August 16 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Australia vs England online free in the US on Fubo]
This is the second semifinal of the tournament, and before long, the teams that will play for the title and the contenders for the third-place position will be determined. Two teams have already secured their spots: Sweden will contend for third place.
On the other hand, Spain, victorious in the initial semifinal, will vie for the championship title. Their potential opponents include Australia, the home team, which has displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, and England, considered the primary favorites, particularly following Sweden’s elimination.
Australia vs England: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM
Bangladesh: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Canada: 6:00 AM
Croatia: 12:00 PM
Denmark: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 1:00 PM
France: 12:00 PM
Germany: 12:00 PM
Ghana: 10:00 AM
Greece: 1:00 PM
India: 3:30 PM
Indonesia: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 11:00 AM
Israel: 1:00 PM
Italy: 12:00 PM
Jamaica: 5:00 AM
Kenya: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Morocco: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 12:00 PM
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Norway: 12:00 PM
Philippines: 6:00 PM
Poland: 12:00 PM
Portugal: 11:00 AM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM
Serbia: 12:00 PM
Singapore: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 12:00 PM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Sweden: 12:00 PM
Switzerland: 12:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 PM
UK: 11:00 AM
United States: 6:00 AM (ET)
Australia vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Seven, Optus Sport, 7plus
Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live
Belgium: Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Canvas
Brazil: Globo, Canals Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com
Canada: TSN4, TSN1, Noovo, RDS, TSN5, CTV, TSN+, CTV App, RDS App
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: NRK1, TV3 Denmark, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports
France: 6play, Free, Molotov, M6
Germany: The first
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV
Greece: ANT1+, ANT1
India: FanCode
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC One
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1
Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV, DStv Now
Mexico: ViX, TUDN Live
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports, Arryadia 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Arryadia TNT
Netherlands: Canvas
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Norway, NRK TV
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: RTP2, RTP Play, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: RTVE.es
Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden, NRK1
Switzerland: TRT Sport, RAI Sport 1, M6 Switzerland
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com , FOX Network , UNIVERSO NOW , UNIVERSO , FOX Sports App , SiriusXM FC , Telemundo Deportes En Vivo , Telemundo.