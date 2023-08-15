Australia vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Australia and England face against each other this Wednesday, August 16 in what will be the 2023 Women’s World Cup semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is the second semifinal of the tournament, and before long, the teams that will play for the title and the contenders for the third-place position will be determined. Two teams have already secured their spots: Sweden will contend for third place.

On the other hand, Spain, victorious in the initial semifinal, will vie for the championship title. Their potential opponents include Australia, the home team, which has displayed remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, and England, considered the primary favorites, particularly following Sweden’s elimination.

Australia vs England: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 1:00 PM

France: 12:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 10:00 AM

Greece: 1:00 PM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 PM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 12:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 12:00 PM

Philippines: 6:00 PM

Poland: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 PM

Singapore: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Spain: 12:00 PM

Sweden: 12:00 PM

Switzerland: 12:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

United States: 6:00 AM (ET)

Australia vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Seven, Optus Sport, 7plus

Bangladesh: T Sports, Gazi TV, Toffee Live

Belgium: Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Canvas

Brazil: Globo, Canals Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, GloboEsporte.com

Canada: TSN4, TSN1, Noovo, RDS, TSN5, CTV, TSN+, CTV App, RDS App

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: NRK1, TV3 Denmark, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports

France: 6play, Free, Molotov, M6

Germany: The first

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, AfroSport TV

Greece: ANT1+, ANT1

India: FanCode

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC One

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, AfroSport TV, DStv Now

Mexico: ViX, TUDN Live

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports, Arryadia 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Arryadia TNT

Netherlands: Canvas

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Prime TV, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, AfroSport TV, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV6 Sweden, NRK1, Viaplay Norway, NRK TV

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: RTP2, RTP Play, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: meWATCH, FIFA WWC CH01

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football

Spain: RTVE.es

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden, NRK1

Switzerland: TRT Sport, RAI Sport 1, M6 Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Foxsports.com , FOX Network , UNIVERSO NOW , UNIVERSO , FOX Sports App , SiriusXM FC , Telemundo Deportes En Vivo , Telemundo.