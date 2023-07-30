Canada and Australia face off this Monday, July 31 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Canada vs Australia online free in the US on Fubo]
It is a crucial game in group B as two teams with chances to advance to the next round face each other, and the outcome will be decisive for the future of both, as one of them could be eliminated. Canada are the team with the best chances. With 4 points, they currently occupy the second place in the group due to their lower goal difference than Nigeria.
For the Canadians, a draw would be sufficient to qualify for the round of 16 of this tournament. However, they should not be overconfident, as their opponents are the home team, Australia, for whom a win is vital. The Australians could progress to the next round with a draw if Ireland beats Nigeria by two goals, but the Australians don’t want to rely on that scenario and will aim for a victory.
Canada vs Australia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7:00 AM
Australia: 8:00 PM
Bangladesh: 4:00 PM
Belgium: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 7:00 AM
Canada: 6:00 AM
Croatia: 12:00 PM
Denmark: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 1:00 PM
France: 12:00 PM
Germany: 12:00 PM
Ghana: 12:00 PM
Greece: 1:00 PM
India: 3:30 PM
Indonesia: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 11:00 AM
Israel: 1:00 PM
Italy: 12:00 PM
Jamaica: 5:00 AM
Japan: 7:00 PM
Kenya: 1:00 PM
Malaysia: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 AM
Morocco: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 12:00 PM
New Zealand: 10:00 PM
Nigeria: 11:00 AM
Norway: 12:00 PM
Philippines: 6:00 PM
Poland: 12:00 PM
Portugal: 11:00 AM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM
Serbia: 12:00 PM
Singapore: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 12:00 PM
Spain: 12:00 PM
Sweden: 12:00 PM
Switzerland: 12:00 PM
UAE: 2:00 PM
UK: 11:00 AM
United States: 6:00 AM (ET)
Canada vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport, Seven, 7plus
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik
Brazil: Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV channels
Canada: RDS, TSN4, TSN5, CTV, TSN+, RDS App, CTV App, TSN1
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: France 3, France 2, Free, Molotov
Germany: ZDF
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: ANT1+
India: FanCode
International: YouTube, FIFA+
Ireland: RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, RTE News
Israel: Sport 3
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: NPO 1
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV3 Norway, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden
Philippines: Philippines Live
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: RTS 2
Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: RSI La 2, TRT Spor
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com.