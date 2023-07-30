Canada vs Australia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 Women World Cup in your country

Canada and Australia face off this Monday, July 31 in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Canada vs Australia online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a crucial game in group B as two teams with chances to advance to the next round face each other, and the outcome will be decisive for the future of both, as one of them could be eliminated. Canada are the team with the best chances. With 4 points, they currently occupy the second place in the group due to their lower goal difference than Nigeria.

For the Canadians, a draw would be sufficient to qualify for the round of 16 of this tournament. However, they should not be overconfident, as their opponents are the home team, Australia, for whom a win is vital. The Australians could progress to the next round with a draw if Ireland beats Nigeria by two goals, but the Australians don’t want to rely on that scenario and will aim for a victory.

Canada vs Australia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:00 AM

Australia: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 4:00 PM

Belgium: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 AM

Canada: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 12:00 PM

Denmark: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 1:00 PM

France: 12:00 PM

Germany: 12:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

Greece: 1:00 PM

India: 3:30 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 11:00 AM

Israel: 1:00 PM

Italy: 12:00 PM

Jamaica: 5:00 AM

Japan: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 1:00 PM

Malaysia: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 12:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 11:00 AM

Norway: 12:00 PM

Philippines: 6:00 PM

Poland: 12:00 PM

Portugal: 11:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 PM

Singapore: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 12:00 PM

Spain: 12:00 PM

Sweden: 12:00 PM

Switzerland: 12:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 PM

UK: 11:00 AM

United States: 6:00 AM (ET)

Canada vs Australia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport, Seven, 7plus

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Tipik

Brazil: Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV channels

Canada: RDS, TSN4, TSN5, CTV, TSN+, RDS App, CTV App, TSN1

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: France 3, France 2, Free, Molotov

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: ANT1+

India: FanCode

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, RTE News

Israel: Sport 3

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV3 Norway, Viaplay Norway, TV6 Sweden

Philippines: Philippines Live

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: RTS 2

Singapore: FIFA WWC CH01, meWATCH

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, BBC Red Button

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Foxsports.com.