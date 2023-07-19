Another edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is here, and only the best national teams qualify to play the biggest soccer tournament for women in the world for a full month. The good news is that the number of participating teams has increased considerably for this edition.
During the first editions of this tournament, the number of teams gradually increased, especially after FIFA realized that the Women’s World Cup was selling many tickets and merchandise almost on par with the Men’s World Cup.
The biggest favorites are usually the teams that draw the most fans during the World Cup. The United States, as defending champions, are one of the teams that will get all the attention during the tournament.
Which national teams have qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2023?
32 national teams will play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. This is an increase of 8 national squads from the 24 teams that participated in the previous edition in 2019.
|AFC
|Conmebol
| Australia
China
Japan
Philippines
South Korea
Vietnam
| Argentina
Brazil
Colombia
|CAF
|OFC
| Morocco
Nigeria
South Africa
Zambia
|New Zealand
|CONCACAF
|UEFA
| Canada
Costa Rica
Haiti
Jamaica
Panama
United States*
| Denmark
England
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Norway
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
|*champions defenders
This is not the first time that the number of teams in the Women’s World Cup has increased. The number of teams has gradually increased over the years, from only 12 teams in the first edition in 1991 to the current number of 32 teams.
The changes in the number of teams have been taking place since FIFA and the organizers noted an increase in the number of fans and viewers since the 2015 edition.