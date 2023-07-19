Another edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is here, and only the best national teams qualify to play the biggest soccer tournament for women in the world for a full month. The good news is that the number of participating teams has increased considerably for this edition.

During the first editions of this tournament, the number of teams gradually increased, especially after FIFA realized that the Women’s World Cup was selling many tickets and merchandise almost on par with the Men’s World Cup.

The biggest favorites are usually the teams that draw the most fans during the World Cup. The United States, as defending champions, are one of the teams that will get all the attention during the tournament.

Which national teams have qualified for the Women’s World Cup 2023?

32 national teams will play in the 2023 Women’s World Cup. This is an increase of 8 national squads from the 24 teams that participated in the previous edition in 2019.

AFC Conmebol Australia

China

Japan

Philippines

South Korea

Vietnam Argentina

Brazil

Colombia CAF OFC Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Zambia New Zealand CONCACAF UEFA Canada

Costa Rica

Haiti

Jamaica

Panama

United States* Denmark

England

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland *champions defenders

This is not the first time that the number of teams in the Women’s World Cup has increased. The number of teams has gradually increased over the years, from only 12 teams in the first edition in 1991 to the current number of 32 teams.

The changes in the number of teams have been taking place since FIFA and the organizers noted an increase in the number of fans and viewers since the 2015 edition.