What’s the weather and temperature in Miami today for France vs England at 2026 World Cup?

France and England wrap up their 2026 World Cup campaign in the third-place playoff at Miami Stadium.

France and England will wrap up their 2026 World Cup campaign in the third-place playoff. The match, which will once again see the two nations go head-to-head, is expected to be defined by the intense heat and humidity that are typical of Miami at this time of year.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 93°F, although it will feel more like 104°F. On top of that, as is often the case in this part of Florida, thunderstorms and lightning activity could also become a factor. It remains to be seen whether the weather protocol will be activated for this match.

This will be the seventh match hosted at this venue during the 2026 World Cup. In fact, it was here that England knocked Norway out in the quarterfinals. Can the Three Lions do it again, this time against France?

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How France and England enter the third-place playoff

Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela has been appointed to officiate the match that will decide the third-place finisher at the 2026 World Cup. France and England, both of whom entered the tournament with hopes of reaching the final, will instead battle for the bronze medal.

France

The painful 2-0 defeat to Spain left Kylian Mbappe deeply disappointed. Les Bleus had been hoping to reach their third consecutive World Cup final, but those ambitions ultimately fell short.

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England endured a similar heartbreak. Jude Bellingham was left devastated after Argentina’s dramatic comeback at Atlanta Stadium, where late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez sealed a 2-1 victory and denied the Three Lions a place in the final.

The main course awaits on Sunday

Although a strong attendance is expected at Miami Stadium, most fans are already looking ahead to the big final. The match will take place on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium at 3 PM ET, with Spain and Argentina set to battle for the ultimate prize as both nations look to lift the trophy once again.