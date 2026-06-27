Why isn’t Josko Gvardiol starting today for Croatia vs Ghana at 2026 World Cup?

Croatia, without Josko Gvardiol in the starting lineup, face Ghana on the final matchday of Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Croatia and Ghana meet in the final group-stage match at Philadelphia Stadium, with both teams aiming to secure qualification. The Vatreni, who must win at all costs, have made a tactical decision to start the match with Josko Gvardiol on the bench.

Canadian referee Drew Thomas Fischer will take charge of a match with major implications for both teams’ ambitions. For Croatia, a draw or defeat would leave them in third place in the group standings.

Zlatko Dalic, the long-time head coach of this national team, has selected the following starting XI for this decisive match: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josip Sutalo; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (C), Nikola Vlasic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic; Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic.

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Group L standing ahead of Matchday 3

Croatia’s future in this tournament will naturally depend on whether they win, draw, or lose this afternoon against Ghana. If they fail to take all three points, they could still capture leadership of Group L if England does not manage to beat Panama.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia.

Position – Team Points GP/GD (GF) 1- England 4 2/+2 (4) 2- Ghana 4 2/+1 (1) 3- Croatia 3 2/-1 (3) 4- Panama 0 2/-1 (0)

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Confirmed Ghana lineup

Carlos Queiroz’s situation may not be as precarious as Croatia’s, as a draw would be enough to secure second place. With Inaki Williams not starting this match, these are the 11 players who will take the field in Philadelphia.

Benjamin Asare; Jonas Adjetey, Gideon Mensah, Derrick Luckassen, Marvin Senaya; Thomas Partey, Kwasi Sibo, Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu; Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana.