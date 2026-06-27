Who is the referee for Croatia vs Ghana today at the 2026 World Cup?

Find out who the referee is for today’s Croatia vs Ghana match at the 2026 World Cup, including the full officiating crew and their role in this crucial Group L fixture.

Croatia and Ghana meet today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Philadelphia Stadium in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L clash that could play a decisive role in the race for qualification to the knockout stage.

The refereeing crew appointed for this Group L match is led by Canadian official Drew Thomas Fischer. Ghana enter the match after a strong start to the tournament, opening with a 1-0 win over Panama before earning a 0-0 draw against England to remain in a strong position in the group standings.

Croatia, meanwhile, began their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 loss to England in Dallas but responded with a 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto, keeping their hopes of advancing alive heading into the final group-stage fixture.

Advertisement

Full match officiating team for Croatia vs Ghana

The officiating crew for this 2026 World Cup Group L match is headed by Canadian referee Drew Thomas Fischer, who has been assigned to oversee proceedings at Philadelphia Stadium.

Referee Drew Fischer performs the coin toss. Elsa/Getty Images

Full Match Officials:

Center Referee: Drew Thomas Fischer (Canada)

Drew Thomas Fischer (Canada) Assistant Referee 1: Michael Andrew Barwegen (Canada)

Michael Andrew Barwegen (Canada) Assistant Referee 2: Lyes Arfa (Canada)

Lyes Arfa (Canada) Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (New Zealand)

Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (New Zealand) Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Guillermo Pacheco Larios (Mexico)

Guillermo Pacheco Larios (Mexico) Assistant VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Brazil)

Advertisement

In this Croatia vs Ghana showdown, any result —win, draw, or loss— carries major implications. The officiating crew will manage a high‑stakes match with both teams still alive in the race for qualification.What to expect from the refereeing style in this World Cup match

Recognized for his composed, calculated approach, Drew Thomas Fischer typically manages matches through communication and verbal warnings rather than early cards. As the reigning MLS Referee of the Year, he brings a distinctly North American officiating profile into this high‑stakes Group L clash between Croatia and Ghana.

SurveyWill the referee influence Croatia vs Ghana? Will the referee influence Croatia vs Ghana? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

With both teams still fighting for crucial points, discipline and game control will be central throughout the match. Fischer’s consistency in foul recognition and card thresholds could shape how both sides adjust their tactical approach, especially in a fixture where every decision carries significant qualification implications.