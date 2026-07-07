Why isn’t Lautaro Martinez starting today for Argentina vs Egypt at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina, without Lautaro Martinez in the starting lineup, will face Egypt at Atlanta Stadium with the goal of securing a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina and Egypt will go head-to-head at Atlanta Stadium with a place in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals at stake. Lionel Scaloni, following a tactical decision, has chosen Julian Alvarez to start the match instead of Lautaro Martinez.

La Albiceleste will make four changes compared to the team that narrowly defeated Cape Verde. Lionel Messi, once again wearing the captain’s armband and serving as the main attraction for a massive attendance, will partner with Alvarez in a traditional 4-4-2 formation.

Argentina aim to make their FIFA Ranking supremacy count against Egypt, with their position potentially changing depending on whether they win, tie, or lose. Scaloni is trusting these 11 players to start the match.

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Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (C), Julian Alvarez.

Lionel Scaloni, Head Coach of Argentina, looks on before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match.

Lautaro Martinez’s impact on Argentina

When Lautaro Martinez isn’t in Argentina’s starting eleven, La Albiceleste look like a completely different beast upfront. We are talking about a forward who has already bagged 38 goals in 81 appearances for the national team—including a clinical penalty against Jordan—so not having that kind of firepower is always going to hurt.

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The spotlight now turns to Julian Alvarez, who will be backed by thousands of Argentina supporters and their chants from the stands. Can Argentina continue their path toward another World Cup final?

Julian Alvarez #9 of Argentina in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match.

Win to stay alive

Argentina will wear their traditional home kit and look to keep their World Cup campaign alive. With a packed stadium expected, the team knows Egypt sit lower in the FIFA rankings, although those numbers often become irrelevant once the match begins.

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Whoever secures the victory will know that the next challenge will be against the winner of Colombia vs. Switzerland in the quarterfinals. The next-round match will be played in Kansas City on Saturday, July 11.