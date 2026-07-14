Harry Kane blames media over rumored locker room divide ahead of England vs Argentina clash

England captain Harry Kane directly addressed the fallout from his teams controversial clash with Norway, blaming the media for trying to manufacture a locker room divide ahead of their high stakes semifinal matchup against Argentina.

Forty years after delivering one of the most iconic and fiercely debated matchups in World Cup history, England and Argentina are set to renew their historic rivalry with a spot in the final on the line. Yet, the buildup to this epic clash has been somewhat overshadowed by internal drama, forcing captain Harry Kane to publicly address the fallout from their quarterfinal victory over Norway, where manager Thomas Tuchel’s critical postgame remarks sparked instant media scrutiny.

Kane went to bat for teammate Jude Bellingham after the young star dismissed Tuchel’s ‘lucky’ assessment with a blunt, one word ‘whatever’ response, aiming to clear the air while calling out the media for trying to manufacture a locker room rift. “When you are playing a game like that and to be asked a question five minutes after the final whistle, and he didnt really know what the manager had said, what do you want Jude to say?“ Kane told ITV‘s Gabriel Clarke.

Kane continued: “It is easy to try and create this division. It seems like an English mentality, an English thing to do at these major tournaments.” The clinical striker, who leads the Three Lions in scoring at this 2026 World Cup, sent a definitive message to the press, demanding unity as the squad prepares for the semifinals.

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Meanwhile, the English press has already shifted its focus to a new battleground, heavily criticizing the referee appointment for the semifinal matchup. The controversial selection has created a massive wave of speculation and conspiracy theories just days ahead of kickoff.

Harry Kane #9 of England.

Three Lions roster shifts focus to monumental Argentina clash

While the media remained fixated on potential locker room friction, England players quickly pivoted the conversation toward the tactical challenges awaiting them against Argentina. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford led the charge, issuing a firm warning to his defense that hyper focusing solely on stopping Lionel Messi would be a fatal mistake given the depth of the South American giants.

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Beyond tactical assignments, the coaching staff is sweating over the fitness and availability of midfield anchor Declan Rice. His presence on the pitch is considered absolutely vital to neutralizing Argentina’s transition game, but his status for the semifinal remains up in the air pending final medical clearances.

England vs Argentina: What lies ahead?

This blockbuster semifinal represents far more than a standard soccer match, it is a deeply personal rivalry forged through geopolitical conflict, historical wars, and some of the most controversial plays ever witnessed on a soccer pitch.

The immense stakes have drawn predictions from legendary figures across the sport, including Manchester United icon Paul Scholes, who weighed in heavily on who will survive the semifinal gauntlet.

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Adding fuel to the fire, former England international Joe Cole boldly predicted a dominant Three Lions victory, claiming English pace will completely shut down Messi. However, executing that plan against the reigning world champions is a massive ask, especially with an inspired Messi generating global headlines ahead of his first career international fixture against the English side.