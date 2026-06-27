Croatia’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup clash against Ghana

Croatia and Ghana meet in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group L clash, separated by more than 300 FIFA ranking points as both sides fight for qualification.

Croatia enter their decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L match against Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium, in Pennsylvania, looking to build on their first victory of the tournament while keeping their hopes of reaching the Round of 32 alive.

Croatia are currently ranked No. 13 in the latest FIFA World Ranking with 1,711.48 points. The European’s side opened their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 loss to England in Dallas despite showing resilience.

The Croatians responded in their second outing with a 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto. The match also marked Luka Modric’s 200th appearance for the national team, making the victory even more memorable.

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How do Croatia and Ghana compare in the latest FIFA rankings?

Croatia head into the match as the significantly higher-ranked nation according to FIFA’s latest rankings, while Ghana are ranked 65th with 1,398.57 points. Although Croatia hold a considerable advantage in the FIFA rankings, the standings in Group L tell a different story.

Luka Modric #10 of Croatia celebrates after defeating Panama. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Croatia enter the final group match with three points from two games and must defeat Ghana to maximize their chances of advancing to the knockout stage, while also keeping an eye on the result between England and Panama.

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What is at stake for Croatia against Ghana?

Croatia’s victory over Panama kept their World Cup campaign alive after the opening defeat to England, but there is little room for error heading into the final group-stage match.

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With experienced players such as Luka Modric leading the squad, Croatia will look to capitalize on their momentum in one of the most important matches of their tournament.