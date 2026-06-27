In which city and stadium are Croatia vs Ghana playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Find out where Croatia vs Ghana are playing today, including the host city, stadium, expected weather, and projected attendance for this 2026 World Cup matchup.

Croatia and Ghana face each other today in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the match scheduled to take place at Philadelphia Stadium as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.

The venue for the encounter has an official capacity of 65,827 spectators, making it one of the larger stadiums used during the tournament in the United States.

The official attendance for the match between Croatia and Ghana will be confirmed by FIFA during the second half, although a near-capacity crowd is expected given the importance of the Group L clash.

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Weather conditions in Philadelphia for Croatia vs Ghana

Matchday conditions in Philadelphia are expected to be challenging, with high humidity and mostly cloudy skies at kickoff time.Temperatures are projected to range between 25°C and 26°C (77°F to 79°F) at the start of the match.

Philadelphia Stadium on June 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Humidity levels are expected to be very high, near 90%, creating physically demanding conditions that could impact player stamina throughout the game. The probability of rain drops significantly to around 14% at kickoff (5:00 PM EDT), making a rain-free match the most likely scenario.

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In this Croatia vs Ghana matchup, which carries major implications whether they win, draw, or lose, wind conditions are expected to remain light and variable at around 13 km/h (8 mph), with no meaningful impact on gameplay.

Attendance outlook for Croatia vs Ghana

Although official figures will be released during the second half, expectations point toward a strong turnout, with the stadium likely nearing full capacity for a Croatia vs Ghana matchup whose FIFA ranking gap was highlighted before kickoff.